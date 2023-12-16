Madison approves more than $83K in current fiscal year budget for transportation authority

The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved more than $83,000 in additional funding in the 2023-24 budget to the Madison County Transportation Authority.

MARSHALL - As Madison County grows in population, so too does the need to assist the county's older and disabled population in getting around.

Transportation Director Daniel Metcalf appeared before the Board of Commissioners to request additional drivers in the board's Dec. 12 meeting.

Metcalf asked the board to increase a 29 hour per week position to a 40 hour per week position, as well as adding an additional 40 hour per week driver.

According to Metcalf, the 29 hour per week position is currently vacant.

In the meantime, Metcalf and Tamara Huffman, the county transportation authority's administrative assistant, are tasked with being on the road.

"This would allow myself and Tamara to get back in the office and not be on the road," Metcalf said.

To clarify, Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Wechtel asked, "So at this time, just so the public knows, you have been doing a lot of driving, and I think Tamara has as well?"

"Yes. You can tell by the bags under my eyes," Metcalf said.

Wechtel wondered whether there were enough vans to accommodate the budget increase.

Metcalf said the department operates 11 vans, and the current staff is composed of six full-time and five part-time drivers. The transportation authority director said a full-time employee left the department Dec. 8 due to personal reasons.

The Board of Commissioners approved funding for two additional full-time drivers at the Madison County Transportation Authority, bringing the staff to eight full-time and five part-time drivers.

With the budget increase, the department would have eight full-time drivers and five part-time drivers.

"Part of our drivers are part-time, so they're not there every day," Metcalf said.

According to Metcalf, the increase to the transportation budget would be $59,522.

"So, whoever feels most comfortable explaining that, tell me where that money's going to come from?"

According to County Manager Rod Honeycutt, the county plans to move funds that it has been accumulating from the state Medicaid program.

"Right now, Medicaid revenue, Daniel and the team are averaging about $40,000 a month that they've been bringing in extra, that we've been adding to the General Fund," Honeycutt said. "We're asking to move the funding for those drivers, and two other items we're going to discuss here in a minute, back to the expense line for transportation."

According to Honeycutt, through the state Medicaid program, the Transportation Authority Department has generated roughly $240,000 above what was budgeted and expected in 2023.

North Carolina has federal approval to claim transportation as an administrative service reimbursement for transportation arranged and paid by the county Department of Social Services as an agent for the state, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Honeycutt, the county began appropriating the reimbursements to the General Fund in July.

"We really didn't get into the Medicaid expense until July. That's when the DSS director started referring rides to Daniel versus the contractor," Honeycutt said.

Metcalf said the reimbursements, as well as the county's increasing population have contributed to the expansion in services.

Wechtel is a member of the transportation advisory board.

"We love the drivers that we have. We've got a great team over there," Wechtel said. "The citizens are grateful for the drivers. A lot of those drivers have actually developed relationships with the passengers. These guys go above and beyond what they're paid to do, to try to serve our citizens. We've got a good group of guys."

Wechtel added that three of the county's transportation staff members are older residents and could potentially retire at any time.

According to Metcalf, the county averages roughly 120 rides per day.

"I can remember it when we were impressed with 80," Metcalf said.

Vice Chair Michael Garrison said it's a "pet peeve" to be asked for a budget amendment in the middle of a budget cycle, but added that the sense of urgency and increased ridership necessitated the change.

The Madison County Transportation Authority is located at 387 Long Branch Rd in Marshall.

Generator

The department also requested separate one-time budget expense for a backup generator, as well as additional parking and alterations to accommodate a natural gas pumping station.

Metcalf said the department needed a generator in the case of a power outage at the pumping station.

"This generator would power the whole building, as well as the pumping station," Metcalf said.

According to Wechtel, the department had applied for grants in past years to fund a generator but had not been approved.

But Commissioner Jeremy Hensley said the Transportation Authority's location was only 2 miles from a substation, adding that French Broad Electric Membership Corporatation would prioritize the department in the case of an emergency, especially given its proximity to PrintPack, one of the county's largest employers.

"If it goes out, French Broad's going to get you powered on pretty quick," Hensley said, adding that he called French Broad to ask how long the transportation department's power had been interrupted in 2023, and discovered that it was only interrupted for 15 seconds.

Hensley said he didn't think the commission would be acting as good stewards of the county's money if it were to approve the one-time expense for a generator.

"15 seconds in a year, and that was at 4:45 in the evening," Hensley said. "You probably didn't even know it. A generator's just like a car; you have to do maintenance on them. They have to run once a week. You have to change the oil in them. It's just a money pit."

"The last one we had at the health department, we had to replace it before it was ever significantly used, if I'm not mistaken," Wechtel said.

But the vice chair said the generator issue was a complicated one.

"I totally get what Jeremy is saying about being financially responsible," Garrison said. "For me it's just making sure that we're not just good stewards of our money but the amount of investment versus the necessity of need."

Garrison asked Metcalf whether there was a history beyond the 15-second power outage.

"Not in my three years," Metcalf said.

But Huffman pointed out that the vans are used during natural disasters.

"If we don't have power, we wouldn't have gas or propane," she said.

But a natural disaster wiping out all the gas in the county was not a likely scenario, Hensley countered.

Wechtel pointed to the 1993 blizzard in Madison County.

"The flip side of that, just to play devil's advocate a little bit Jeremy, is when you find yourself in that situation, there's a lot of panic buying that goes on from individuals that could make it difficult for our people to utilize those pumps, if it's a true catastrophic situation."

The board voted 3-2 against Hensley's motion to deny the request for the generator.

Instead, the board voted to table the vote on the generator to allow for the county manager to provide additional documentation to review.

Additional parking

According to Honeycutt, the anticipated increase in employees and vans spurred the request for additional parking and security measures at the department.

"As required by the state, we'd need to expand the parking lot to allow for the increased vehicles to be behind a fence," Honeycutt said. "To me, this is a critical time when we're putting the propane in and do the grading to do the parking, so we're not parking in the middle of the road right now around the transportation building."

Honeycutt said the propane tank will also be situated inside the fence.

In a motion made by Garrison, the board unanimously approved the county move the estimated $24,000 from its Medicaid-generated General Fund excess revenues to pay for the additional parking and propane access line.

The Madison County Board of Commissioners' next meeting is Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at 243 Carolina Lane in Marshall.

