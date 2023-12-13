Madison Baby Doe autopsy released as officials seek identity of dead infant in Plain City

Jun 24, 2023; Plain City, Ohio, USA; Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee carries out the tiny casket of "Madison Baby Doe" or as the community refers to her, "Baby Madison", during the procession and burial. The community of Plain City grieves for the unidentified infant found in the trash, on June 15th. Photography was not permitted during the funeral service at Ferguson Funeral Home.

An autopsy released late Tuesday provided no clear answers to the death of an infant found in Plain City this summer, and while police officials stressed the case is a high priority, they could provide no answers to what progress has been made.

Madison County Coroner Dr. James Kaehr released the autopsy results for the infant, known as Madison Jane Doe, from which, he said, he was unable to determine cause or manner of death.

"Madison's body demonstrated many injuries and abnormalities. Several of these could be lethal in isolation (they could cause death even if they were the only abnormality present). Without having more information regarding when and how each abnormality developed, we are unable to determine with reasonable certainty which one (or combination) ultimately resulted in Madison's death."

The Montgomery County Coroner's office performed the autopsy with results returned to Dr. Kaehr. When contacted, coroner's investigator Bob Gibbs said the state of the remains create a challenge in identifying the baby's parents.

"We would first send the DNA (sample) to BCI (Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification) to see if we would get a hit on a possible relative."

If not, the remains and DNA sample would be held "until a standard could be found for comparison from family members, such as someone coming forward with new information. A lot of times, that's how we get bodies identified if we don't have dental records," Gibbs said.

Gibbs said he was not sure why officials weren't more forthcoming. Investigators insist that identifying the human remains of the body found this summer in a trash can in suburban Plain City is a top priority.

But police and prosecutors are providing little insight into what they're doing to track down those responsible for disposing of the infant.

"Madison Baby Doe" was given a funeral and miles-long procession before being laid to rest in Forest Grove Cemetery six months ago.

During the June 15 trash collection, a worker with Local Waste Services saw an arm or leg that didn't look like a doll's as a trash can was dumped into a truck on Bluestem Lane in the 5-year-old Darby Fields subdivision.

The grim discovery set the neighborhood on edge. Speculation and theories spread. Neighbors looked at each other and wondered.

"The case is still being actively investigated, and all the information is sensitive to the case," said Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee in a recent email to The Dispatch. "The Madison County Prosecutor has requested that no sensitive information be released due to it possibly jeopardizing the case. I'm hoping that we are able to share some new information in the near future."

When asked by The Dispatch for an update, Nicholas A. Adkins, Madison County Prosecutor emailed:

"First, because of the nature of the investigation, I need to ensure that the case is not compromised through the release of confidential investigatory records," Adkins said, adding that rules of professional conduct prohibit disclosure of information.

Adkins said that the investigations "has progressed through the development of investigative leads. Matters of this nature require boots on the ground for headway to occur. I have confidence that law enforcement will continue to put forth their best investigative efforts on behalf of Madison Baby Doe.”

Meanwhile, stuffed animals and flowers decorate the headstone at Forest Grove. Leaves whip past and collect near a chain link fence. The chill in the air takes a new meaning for the child, that by now should be learning to crawl.

And investigators hope that the granite's marking: "2023" and "Received in Heaven" will be accompanied by answers to "Why?'

