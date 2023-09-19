Madison Brooks' dad blames everyone for daughter's death: lawsuit

Madison Brooks' father is suing virtually everyone involved in his daughter's death, including the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bar who served the underage coed, the suspects who allegedly raped her and the Lyft driver who fatally struck her.

"Madison’s tragic death has taken a devastating emotional toll on her father, and that devastation continues each and every day," John Brooks' lawyer David Courcelle said in a statement to the media.

"It is now time to hold Reggie’s Bar, its employees, and others, responsible for their irresponsible actions and neglect of Louisiana’s drinking laws that led to the death of Madison.

"Reggie’s was notorious for serving underage individuals’ alcohol and this time, the ending was the tragic death of a beautiful and talented young lady, Madison Brooks."

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU sophomore, was allegedly raped in January before being fatally struck by a car.

John Brooks, who is Madison's biological dad, has been relatively quiet since his 19-year-old daughter, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, was allegedly raped in January after a night of drinking at Reggie's bar and later died after her alleged attackers let her out on a highway, where she was hit by a Lyft driver.

But he came out swinging in a recently filed civil wrongful death lawsuit.

The legal action names nearly a dozen employees from Reggie's, which has been shut down by the state; Madison's alleged rapists; Lyft and the driver who hit Madison that night; and several insurance companies.

"Said defendants are justly and truly indebted, jointly, severally, and in solido unto plaintiff for the injuries, damages and ultimate death sustained by Madison," the lawsuit says.

Reggie’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is reportedly one of the last places where LSU student Madison Brooks was seen before her death on Jan. 15, 2023.

Reggie's bar is located in Baton Rouge's Tigerland neighborhood, a sparsely lit party hotspot for LSU students.

The legal action accuses Reggie's employees in LSU's social hub Tigerland — which has become a crime-ridden area near campus with little-to-no lighting and sidewalks — of overserving his underage daughter.

Starting about 10:12 p.m. on Jan. 14, Madison was allegedly served 24 alcoholic beverages over a three-hour span, "despite being visibly intoxicated," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit documents each drink and alleges that she fell at least four times.

"Madison is sitting near/at the front doors when she falls off a stool. She remained on the ground for approximately 30 seconds while employees moved past her," the lawsuit alleges after she fell for the fourth time.

Madison's four alleged attackers have since been indicted on varying degrees of rape charges. All the suspects pleaded not guilty in criminal court.

Two of the suspects allegedly raped Madison and let her out on a busy, four-lane highway called Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge early in the morning on Jan. 15, where prosecutors said she stumbled into the street and was hit by a car.

The driver was named in the lawsuit, although law enforcement cleared him of wrongdoing. Two other good Samaritans pulled over and tried to assist Madison while the driver was on the phone with 911.

Investigators are seen outside of Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Jan. 24, 2023.

The lawsuit names nearly a dozen Reggie's employees who allegedly overserved the LSU sophomore and didn't intervene.

The lawsuit specifically names Darin Adams and John Landry, the owners; four bartenders listed as "bartender no. 1-4"; and bar managers Andy Gleneck, Alex Schexnayder, Landon Rees and Jackson Robichaux.

Reggie's has since closed because of the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kris Perret, the lawyer who was representing Reggie's before it closed.

He said the defendants haven't been served yet and subsequently haven't been able to review the allegations, "but once they do, they will respond accordingly and appropriately."

Desmond Carter, 17, is being tried as an adult in the alleged rape of LSU sophomore Madison Brooks.

John Brooks' lawsuit names Madison's alleged attackers Kaivon Washington, Desmond Carter, Casen Carver, and Everett Lee, who are also fending off criminal charges in connection with her alleged rape.

Fox News Digital reached out to the suspects' lawyers.

One of the lawyers, Joe Long, who represents Carver, said in an email that he hasn't been served with the lawsuit and will withhold comment as he focuses on the criminal case, "which is our priority."

"Casen did not harm Madison Brooks," he said. "We choose not to try this case in the media. The evidence will clear his name at trial."

John Brooks' lawsuit also names the Lyft driver, who police cleared of any wrongdoing after he stopped and immediately called 911 and whose name is being withheld by Fox News Digital, as well as the company Lyft Inc. and several insurance companies.

Lyft didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.





