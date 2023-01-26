Madison Brooks news - latest: Suspects accused of student’s rape ‘callously laughing’ in video, as bar closes

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men in a car before they dropped her off along a road in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape.

Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape — they have since been released on bond.

An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and the late 19-year-old consented. However, at a hearing on Tuesday, a judge said that the footage – along with other evidence – actually proves a crime did occur.

Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond.

ICYMI: Accused men claim video proves they are innocent of rape

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts.

Suspects seen ‘callously’ laughing at victim in video

Prior to setting bond, Judge Brad Myers said he had watched a video showing suspects “callously” laughing at Madison Brooks while she slurred her words inside the car where her alleged rape took place, according to reporting by WAFB9. However, he said the video did not show the alleged assault.

The video was filmed by one of the suspects.

The judge said he had also viewed video filmed at Reggie’s bar, where Madison met her alleged attackers, which is said to have shown her stumbling, falling over and needing help. Madison’s state of mind, and her ability to have consented to sex, are at the heart of the case.

Recap: Three men and one minor charged in rape case of Madison Brooks

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit by a car on 15 January.

Reggie’s Bar: Series of incidents reported before Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death

A bar where 19-year-old Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks met three underage males accused of participating in her rape has a history of previous violent incidents.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of Brooks on 15 January.

Outraged community demands justice for LSU student

The city of Baton Rouge has been shaken by the alleged rape of Madison Brooks that led to her tragic death when she was struck by a car. Fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demand justice for her, as Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report.

Liquor licence suspended at bar where LSU student met alleged attackers

The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.

The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.

Suspects could face higher charges

Prosecutors in the Madison Brooks case have vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers.

Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.

Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.

The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.

Both Mr Lee and Mr Carver were released from jail under house arrest on Wednesday morning.

LSU Alpha Phi sorority posts tribute to Madison

Full story: Two suspects freed on bond

Two men accused of participating in the alleged rape of Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car have been released on bond.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18; a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age; Everette Lee, 28; and Casen Carver, 18, were charged on Monday with the sexual assault of 19-year-old Brooks.

Timeline: What happened to Madison Brooks?

Police investigating the tragic death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks have arrested and charged four suspects with rape.

Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.

Two suspects released on bond

Two of the four suspects arrested after an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks have been released from custody.

Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ 2 reports jail records as showing that Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Both were booked on Monday as principals to third-degree rape and must now wear ankle monitors and remain under house arrest as conditions of their bond.

Two other suspects charged with third-degree rape, 18-year-old Kaivon Washington and an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile remain in jail as of Wednesday morning.

The minor is being held separately at a juvenile facility pending a court hearing, and Washington is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Brooks called ‘hero’ for organ donation

Madison Brooks’ sorority has called her a hero for arranging to have her organs donated in the event of her death.

The Louisiana State University chapter of Alpha Phi released a statement last week that read: “We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life.”

The statement continues by saying that she made a lasting impact on the members of the chapter, adding: “She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.”

Judge says video intended to clear suspects actually shows crime occurred

A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed it shows the late 19-year-old had consented to sex.

Prosecutors vow to upgrade charges

Now, prosecutors in the case have also vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers.

Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at Tuesday’s bond hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.

Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.

The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.

Liquor licence suspended at bar where LSU student met alleged attackers

The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.

The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.

Autopsy shows injuries consistent with sexual assault, say authorities

An autopsy confirmed that Madison Brooks had injuries consistent with a sexual assault attack, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said that the victim and the four suspects met at a bar on 14 January before she allegedly asked them to drop her off. Mr Carver told authorities that Mr Washington and the unidentified minor asked the victim to have sex with them but admitted she was intoxicated, stumbling and slurring her words.

The men then dropped her off in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway. While standing in a dark portion of the roadway around 3am, Brooks was hit by a vehicle and died hours later in the hospital.

Footage from the bar seized by investigators reportedly showed her falling several times in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the business.

Mr Carver told police that Brooks was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words.”

Despite her state of intoxication, two of the suspects proceeded to have intercourse with her inside the car, Mr Carver told police. He later said that he “felt uncomfortable and hated it.”

When asked by investigators if he believed Brooks was too impaired to consent, Mr Carver reportedly said, “I guess.”

Sorority pays tribute to Madison Brooks

LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister Madison Brooks in a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life. Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.

“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”

Reggie’s Bar says it is cooperating with investigators

The bar where Madison Brooks spent her last night has said it is cooperating with investigators.

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Footage of her at the bar shows her falling over several times, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January. She was struck by a car and killed.

Kris Perret, an attorney for the bar, said in a statement to NOLA.com: “The owner of Reggie’s has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so

LSU president vows to investigate bar for underage drinking

LSU President William F Tate has said that the university will investigate why the establishment where the victim met the suspects was serving alcohol to minors.

“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential,” Mr Tate said in a statement.

“She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice.”

He continued: “In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students. Enough is enough.”

‘A tragedy, definitely not a crime,’ claims suspects’ attorney

An attorney for two of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks has claimed that what happened to her was “a tragedy” but “definitely not a crime”.

Ron Haley, an attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington and the unidentified 17-year-old suspect, claims that video of Brooks shows she “was intoxicated” but not to point that she could not “lawfully give consent or answer questions” during sex with the suspects.

He claimed it proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts, before leaving the vehicle after an “argument”.

“Absolutely not a rape. Listen this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime,” Mr Haley told KSLA .

“Can you tell, that she was intoxicated, yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions, absolutely that was not the case.”

Mr Haley also said that Brooks allegedly told the suspects that she was going to order an Uber after an argument unfolded.

“Based on a disagreement, she got out of the vehicle. She indicated she was getting an Uber,” Mr Haley alleged. “I want the public to know, these young men or really the driver of the vehicle and the young men that were in there, did not put her off on the side of the road.”

Liquor licence suspended at bar where victim spent last night

The liquor licence has been suspended at the bar where Madison Brooks spent her last night.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.

“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” the statement said.

“An emergency hearing will be held next month to determine what penalties (if any) should be imposed following a presentation of the evidence.”

Brooks spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar and allegedly met her attackers there.

Footage of her at the bar shows her falling over several times, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January. A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

At 19, Brooks is under the legal drinking age of 21.

Three of the males charged over her alleged rape are also underage.

Judge says video intended to clear suspects in LSU student rape actually shows crime occurred

A video that four men hoped would exonerate them of the rape of a Louisiana State University (LSU) student has instead proven that a crime did occur, according to a judge – hours after an attorney for two of the suspects claimed the footage proves the late 19-year-old consented.

The three adult suspects appeared in court on Tuesday where their bond was set and prosecutors vowed to upgrade charges against them.

At the bond hearing, 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers said that he had watched a video filmed by one of the four suspects inside the car with Brooks.

The judge said that the video shows the suspects “callously” laughing at the drunk 19-year-old woman as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.

He also reviewed footage taken from Reggie’s Bar which showed Brooks falling over and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together. Her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at the time of her death and her autopsy shows injuries from a sexual assault, according to an arrest warrant.

The judge concluded that – based on the two videos and statements made by Mr Carver to investigators – he said it was clear that a crime had occurred that fateful night.

Bond set for three of four suspects

Three of the four males charged with the rape of Madison Brooks appeared in court on Tuesday where their bonds were set.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.

Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000.

Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.

If they post bond, they are ordered not to make social media posts about the case or make contact with Brooks’ family, to submit for random drug testing and be placed on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor.

The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.

Footage from bar shows Madison Brooks falling as blood alcohol level was four times' limit

Footage from the bar where Madison Brooks met her alleged attackers shows the student – who at 19 is underage – falling over several times, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators said that Brooks’ blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit at the time of her death.

She fell in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the business, the footage allegedly shows.

Suspect Casen Carver, 18, said Brooks was “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words”, according to the warrant.

But, despite her state of intoxication, two of the suspects proceeded to have sex with her inside the car, Mr Carver told police. He later told police that he “felt uncomfortable and hated it.”

When asked by investigators if he believed Brooks was too impaired to consent, Mr Carver reportedly said, “I guess.”

Who are the four men charged with her rape?

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have been charged with third-degree rape.

Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.

LSU has confirmed that none of the four alleged attackers are students at the college.

Casen Carver, 18, Everette Lee, 28, and Kaivon Washington, are charged in the rape of Madison Brook (Baton Rouge PD)

What happened to Madison Brooks?

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.

A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Men accused of raping Madison Brooks claim video proves innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts.

Ron Haley, an attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and the minor, has challenged the charges, claiming that video of the incident showed Brooks “was intoxicated” but not to point that she could not “lawfully give consent or answer questions” during intercourse with the suspects. Mr Haley said she exited the vehicle after an “argument.”

“Absolutely not a rape. Listen this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime,” Mr Haley told KSLA. “Can you tell, that she was intoxicated, yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions, absolutely that was not the case.”

Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit.

Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have since been charged with third-degree rape. Meanwhile, Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to rape, an arrest warrant obtained by KSLA stated.

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog about the death and alleged sexual assault of Madison Brooks