Madison Brooks news – live: LSU student’s family is ‘blown away’ by victim blaming as they say ‘rape is rape’

The grieving family members of Madison Brooks have said they were “blown away” by the suspects’ attempts to victim blame as they said “rape is rape”.

Kerry Miller, an attorney representing Brooks’ family, spoke out to “set the record straight” so that the Louisiana State University (LSU) student “is not blamed as a victim” for her alleged rape and death.

On Friday, attorneys for Casen Carver, 18, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and the unnamed fourth suspect, 17, held a press conference saying Brooks “wouldn’t have complained” about the alleged rape “if she was alive”.

Mr Miller slammed the comment telling Fox News Digital: “I was blown away by that comment. I mean their clients gave sworn statements that they raped a young girl who was intoxicated.”

He added: “She was raped. Rape is rape.”

Brooks met the four men in Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge on 15 January. Investigators say the suspects raped her in a car and then abandoned her on a dark road where she was struck and killed by a car.

09:30 , Andrea Blanco

Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car.

08:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police investigating the tragic death of Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks have arrested and charged four suspects with rape.

Brooks, 19, was allegedly sexually assaulted in a car on 15 January after a night of drinking in a Baton Rouge bar before being left on a dark road in the early hours of the morning, at which point she appears to have been struck by accident by a passing car, dying later in hospital of her injuries.

On 23 January, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named because of his age were charged with third-degree rape.

Mr Washington’s uncle, Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.

Here’s a timeline of the case:

06:30 , Andrea Blanco

When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death.

But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden loss, the case took an unimaginable turn on 23 January when the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced the tragedy was not arbitrary, as initially thought.

The department accused four men of directly participating in or witnessing an alleged sexual assault of a very impaired and unable-to-consent Brooks before dropping her off on a dark side of the roadway where she would later be fatally injured.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco is following the case:

LSU student Madison Brooks was former employee at bar where she met her alleged rapists

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks once worked at the bar where she met the four men accused of raping her shortly before her death, The Independent has learned.

On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks was at Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, where she reportedly encountered the men now facing rape charges.

Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s, has now confirmed to The Independent that Ms Brooks worked at the bar for a month, between 11 June and 11 July last year, as a “door girl” applying wristbands to patrons.

“She was terminated on or about July 11, 2022 after engaging in an altercation with another female employee,” Mr Perret said.

Authorities say Ms Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.

The suspects then allegedly dropped her off along a dark stretch of road in the early hours of 15 January. She was struck by a rideshare vehicle and killed soon after.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male, unnamed because he’s a minor, have been charged with rape in the third degree.

Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape.

The three adult suspects have all been released on bond.

Monday 30 January 2023 17:00 , Andrea Blanco

Surveillance footage showed Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar allegedly with the four men accused of raping her on the night she was also fatally hit by a vehicle.

According to the footage, Brooks could be seen crossing the street with four people near Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge and moving towards the parking lot, reported CBS affiliate WAFB.

Authorities said that Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s.

