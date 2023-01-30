Madison Brooks news – live: Suspect in LSU student case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

One of the three suspects arrested for the alleged rape of Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks is facing a separate charge of first-degree rape for an incident in 2020, according to a report from a local news outlet.

Walker police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday after a witness came forward about the earlier incident, WAFB9 reported .

Washington turned himself in to police on Friday evening.

The news of the earlier arrest comes as attorneys for the men accused of raping Ms Brooks have reiterated claims that she was not too impaired to have sex with two of the suspects.

In a press conference on Friday, attorneys Joe Long and Ron Haley questioned the accuracy of body alcohol level (BAC) results stating that 19-year-old Brooks was nearly four times over the legal limit at the time of her death.

“The evidence we’ve seen so far of Ms Brooks running across the street from Reggie’s undermines the police’s version of events, and until our experts can look at what happened, we believe that the BAC is inaccurate,” Mr Long said.

Mr Long represents 18-year-old Casen Carver, who is facing principal to rape charges. Mr Haley represents Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, charged with third-degree rape and principal to rape, respectively.

A 17-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is also accused of raping Brooks. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the men dropped Brooks off along a roadway where she was later fatally hit by a car.

The three adult suspects have since been released on bond.

LSU student Madison Brooks was allegedly raped before being killed by car

Four men charged with LSU student’s rape

Surveillance footage shows Brooks leaving bar

Bar denies serving Brooks, 19, alcohol on last night

Prosecutors vow to upgrade rape charges

Judge says footage meant to prove innocence actually shows crime occurred

Attorneys for alleged rapists deny police claims that she was drunk

07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Judge says that video suspects claimed proved their innocence instead proves a crime took place

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Reggie’s bar has liquor lincense suspended following Madison Brooks’ death

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced last week that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar.

The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.

“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” it said in a statement.

The state agency said that an emergency hearing will be held in February to determine what penalties, if any, should be imposed “following a presentation of the evidence”.

Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s Bar, said in a statement to The Independent that the owner has fully cooperated with the investigation.

“With regards to the current temporary suspension of Reggie’s license, the owners of Reggie’s will continue to cooperate with state and local authorities, as we have done since their first request for assistance in their investigations of this incident,” he added.

“We look forward to meeting with State ATC and East Baton Rouge ABC officials as soon as possible to address their concerns and to insure they have all of the complete and accurate facts and all information they require to complete their investigation.”

The bar has denied serving alcohol to Ms Brooks, alleging that she got into the bar with a fake ID.

Madison Brooks’ alleged and rape have brought awareness of ‘rape culture’ at LSU, students and parents say

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Tiffani Carlini Roberston, the mother of a female student at LSU, wrote in a touching post that 19-year-old Madison Brooks’ memory “is in the heart of every woman attending LSU as well as their mothers.”

Ms Roberston said Brooks’s story had resonated with many in the local community and made them realise that there is a bigger conversation to be had.

“We may never rid the world of sexual assault, but Madi’s beautiful life is bringing awareness of sexual assault to a generation that till now has kept their pain to themselves,” she told The Independent. “Our hearts are breaking for this family we’ve never known.”

Meanwhile, an LSU student has created an initiative for fellow females to have a safer way to get home after a night out.

“If you go to LSU or have a daughter, friend, family member or any GIRL that goes to LSU, I’ve taken the initiative to make a groupme for girls to reach out to other girls for a ride home or just help getting out of an uncomfortable situation,” Alisha Ortolano, a pre-vet student at LSU, wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Ortolano encouraged students to get in touch with her to join the group. Only those with an LSU email account can sign up and join the GroupMe chat.

They can then offer to give rides to women who find themselves in “any uncomfortable situations.”

“Feel free to message me and ask for my phone number to put in your contacts if you ever need a ride. Please share this. I want this to reach as many LSU girls as possible!” she added.

WATCH: Footage shows Madison Brooks on her final night

Sunday 29 January 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Newly-released surveillance footage has captured Madison Brooks’ movements on her last night, before the Louisiana State University (LSU) student was allegedly raped and then struck and killed by a car.

Three adult suspects in Madison Brooks case have been released on bond

Sunday 29 January 2023 21:00 , Andrea Blanco

Video of Madison Brooks with suspects does not depict them having sex, attorneys clarify

Sunday 29 January 2023 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

Madison ‘was pure joy and light,’ family says

Sunday 29 January 2023 17:00 , Andrea Blanco

In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, tributes have poured in from loved ones of Brooks.

LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister in a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.

“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”

In the wake of her sudden and tragic death, Brooks has been remembered as a bright and joyful young woman

Brooks’ grandfather Kert LeBlanc also issued a heartfelt statement on his Facebook profile.

“She was pure joy and light. She made us so very proud. We will miss her terribly. Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this difficult time,” Mr LeBlanc wrote.

Tiffani Carlini Roberston, the mother of a female student at LSU, wrote in a touching post that Brooks’ memory “is in the heart of every woman attending LSU as well as their mothers.” Ms Roberston said Brooks’s story had resonated with many in the local community and made them realise that there is a bigger conversation to be had.

“We may never rid the world of sexual assault, but Madi’s beautiful life is bringing awareness of sexual assault to a generation that till now has kept their pain to themselves,” she told The Independent. “Our hearts are breaking for this family we’ve never known.”

(Madison Brooks/Obituary)

Defence lawyers allege that Madison Brooks exited accused rapists’ car after saying she would get an Uber instead

Sunday 29 January 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

LSU student group slam university president’s statement in response to Madison Brooks death

Sunday 29 January 2023 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

LSU College Democrats accused the president’s email of “victim-blaming” and demanded that the university renewed a “contract with sexual trauma awareness and response and release an accessible list of confidential registered trauma responders and organizations made by LSU.”

The group said that working with students to establish a concrete plan was pivotal to eradicating “rape culture” at the university.

LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death

Freshman at LSU creates safe way for students to get home after a night out

Sunday 29 January 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

Following Madison Brook’s death earlier this month, an LSU student has created an initiative for fellow females to have a safer way to get home after a night out.

“If you go to LSU or have a daughter, friend, family member or any GIRL that goes to LSU, I’ve taken the initiative to make a groupme for girls to reach out to other girls for a ride home or just help getting out of an uncomfortable situation,” Alisha Ortolano, a pre-vet student at LSU, wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Ortolano encouraged students to get in touch with her to join the group. Only those with an LSU email account can sign up and join the GroupMe chat.

They can then offer to give rides to women who find themselves in “any uncomfortable situations.”

“Feel free to message me and ask for my phone number to put in your contacts if you ever need a ride. Please share this. I want this to reach as many LSU girls as possible!” she added.

It comes as nineteen-year-old Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge.

On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.

Attorneys for the alleged rapists say that ‘If Madison Brooks was alive, there wouldn’t be a crime’

Sunday 29 January 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Madison Brooks briefly worked at bar where she met the men charged in her rape

Sunday 29 January 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks once worked at the bar where she met the four men accused of raping her shortly before her death, The Independent has learned.

On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks was at Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, where she reportedly encountered the men now facing rape charges.

Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s, has now confirmed to The Independent that Ms Brooks worked at the bar for a month, between 11 June and 11 July last year, as a “door girl” applying wristbands to patrons.

“She was terminated on or about July 11, 2022 after engaging in an altercation with another female employee,” Mr Perret said.

Sunday 29 January 2023 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death

Sunday 29 January 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Surveillance video released on Thursday shows the moment Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s bar with the four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape.

Sunday 29 January 2023 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Lawyers for alleged rapists say community wants ‘somebody to pay for Madison Brooks’ death'

Saturday 28 January 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

What happened on the night of 14 January?

Saturday 28 January 2023 21:00 , Andrea Blanco

Suspect in Brooks attack faces second rape charge for alleged 2020 assault of minor — report

Saturday 28 January 2023 19:36 , Richard Hall

One of four suspects charged in the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks — who was fatally hit by a car after the alleged assault — has been arrested in connection with a second rape dating back to 2020.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was charged this week with third-degree rape in the 15 January incident involving Ms Brooks, then posted bond on Thursday and was released in Baton Rouge. On Friday, he turned himself in to authorities in Livingston Parish, about a half hour away, where he was booked on a count of first-degree rape stemming from an incident three years ago, according to The Advocate.

Arrest documents show that a 12-year-old girl told police Washington had raped her at a pool party in Walker in May 2020, the newspaper reported. He allegedly followed her into a room at her apartment, pulled off her towel, threw her on the bed and raped her while covering her mouth, according to the affidavit.

“After me saying no about four or five times, he pushed me, he pulled my towel off and he pushed me onto the bed and he raped me for almost an hour,” the sobbing victim told local journalist Kiran Chawla.

Read more from Sheila Flynn here: Madison Brooks suspect faces second rape charge for alleged 2020 assault of minor

Series of incidents at Reggie’s Bar reported prior to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death

Saturday 28 January 2023 19:00 , Andrea Blanco

A bar where 19-year-old Lousiana State University student Madison Brooks met three underage males accused of participating in her rape has a history of previous violent incidents.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of Brooks on 15 January.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, four men Brooks had met at the bar allegedly raped her before dropping her off in a severely intoxicated state along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway.

It has since emerged that it is not the first that Reggie’s – located in the area dubbed Tigerland – has come under fire over violent events.

The Daily Mail reports that the popular bar also had its license suspended in 2017 after police executed a raid and found minors drinking inside.

In May last year, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot outside the bar, while another woman was wounded.

Before that, a woman was allegedly raped in the parking lot and a man pointed a loaded gun at patrons, according toThe Advocate. In 2016, LSU tight end Dillon Gordon was allegedly stabbed at the bar.

Saturday 28 January 2023 15:00 , Andrea Blanco

LSU student Madison Brooks was given CPR by two strangers after being struck by car

Saturday 28 January 2023 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement to The Independent, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that 19-year-old Brooks died from multiple traumatic injuries secondary to a “motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision” that she suffered in the early morning hours of 15 January.

Authorities have said that the driver was not impaired when the accident took place and that they stopped the vehicle and contacted emergency services immediately upon realising that Brooks was hit, Fox News reported.

Two good samaritans then administered CPR on Brooks in the heavy rain before she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday that a severely intoxicated Brooks was dropped off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway after she was allegedly raped.

LSU students slam university’s response to Madison Brooks’ alleged rape and death

Saturday 28 January 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

In a statement published on Monday, LSU’s Feminists in Action decried president William F Tate’s response to the alleged sexual assault that 19-year-old Brooks suffered before being dropped off by the suspects along a roadway and fatally hit by a car on 15 January.

The group demanded that Mr Tate use his “energy to fix the sexual violence our community faces instead of using alcohol as a scapegoat.” Mr Tate had previously said that the university plans to investigate why the establishment where 19-year-old Brooks met the men accused of raping her was serving alcohol to minors.

“While students are grieving the loss of our peer and fearing for our safety and well-being, your administration directs its attention to the underage consumption of alcohol. This response is inexcusable,” the group said.

The statement added: “These four individuals were arrested for ‘third-degree rape’ and ‘principle to rape’; not underage drinking nor driving under the influence.”

Saturday 28 January 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Suspects in Madison Brooks’ alleged rape ordered not to make social media posts about the case while out on bond

Saturday 28 January 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Saturday 28 January 2023 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death and alleged rape

Saturday 28 January 2023 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

LSU student body, parents demand justice for Madison Brooks

Saturday 28 January 2023 00:20 , Andrea Blanco

Madison Brooks alleged rape and subsequent death have sparked outrage in the community of Baton Rouge, with fellow LSU students, mothers and the university’s president demanding justice for the student.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report:

Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men are charged with rape

Prosecutors seek to upgrade charges against four men accused of LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape

Friday 27 January 2023 23:40 , Andrea Blanco

Prosecutors have vowed to upgrade the charges against the four men accused of raping Louisiana State University (LSU) student Madison Brooks.

On the evening of 14 January, Ms Brooks reportedly met the four men now facing rape charges at Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge.

Authorities say Ms Brooks - who was visibly intoxicated - was sexually assaulted by the suspects in a car after leaving Reggie’s. The suspects then allegedly dropped her off along a dark stretch of road in the early hours of 15 January. She was struck by a rideshare vehicle and killed soon after.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male, unnamed because he’s a minor, have been charged with rape in the third degree. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with principal to rape and were released on bond on Wednesday.

At a bond hearing, prosecutor Stuart Theriot said the prosecution will attempt to boost the charges against the suspects to first-degree rape. The prosecutor also indicated intent to convene a grand jury in the case.