Madison Cawthorn to appear in court on Charlotte airport gun charge

CHARLOTTE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn is set to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on a charge of carrying a loaded gun while going through airport security.

The right-wing Western North Carolina congressman will appear Jan. 13 on the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, according to Assistant District Attorney Sheena Gatehouse. The new date was set at the courthouse after an Oct. 18 hearing in which Cawthorn did not appear. He was represented by his attorney, Missy Owen. The Class 3 misdemeanor can carry up to 20 days in jail, depending on prior convictions.

That January court date will come 10 days after the end of Cawthorn's term when he will be no longer be an elected official. Plagued by scandal, Cawthorn lost the Republican 11th U.S. House District primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who is facing Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara in the Nov. 8 general election.

Owen, Cawthorn's Charlotte attorney, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for the congressman also did not respond.

Congressman Madison Cawthorn greets his supporters on May 17, 2022.

Cawthorn was found with the loaded weapon, a 9 mm handgun, as he was trying to board a plane April 26 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, police said.

At the time, Cawthorn admitted to having the gun. He posted on Instagram "I made a mistake" and there was "no excuse." He encouraged others to take an extra minute to check to make sure they did not make the same mistake.

It was the second time he was found with a weapon while trying to board a plane. In 2021 he was stopped while boarding at Asheville Regional Airport with an unloaded gun. Airport police did not charge him. There were at least eight others found with guns boarding planes at Asheville's airport that year. None were charged, according to airport authorities.

While the Asheville airport has its own police force, the Charlotte airport is owned by the city and overseen by municipal law enforcement.

Transportation Security Administration rules say guns can be transported on planes unloaded in special cases or checked bags with hard sides. Cawthorn may have also faced TSA fines for the Asheville and Charlotte incidents and lost expedited boarding status, according to experts on TSA rules.

Cawthorn, a gun rights advocate, has run afoul of other weapons prohibitions, bringing knives to educational facilities. Following a 2021 Henderson County School Board meeting, he was warned by Sheriff Lowell Griffin about what those present said was a fixed-blade dagger under his wheelchair that the congressman uses following a 2014 car accident.

His primary loss followed by a list of problems and scandals that included speeding tickets and misdemeanor citation for driving with a revoked license, his reference to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a thug and his claim that he was invited by Republican officials to an orgy and where cocaine was used.

