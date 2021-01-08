Freshman congressman who said 'it's time to fight' now condemns riot

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer

Newly elected Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn condemned the violence at the Capitol earlier this week after encouraging his supporters to fight in the run-up to the insurrection.

The North Carolina congressman spoke at the rally held Wednesday morning before the Trump supporters marched to Congress and ransacked the building, resulting in the death of one Capitol Police officer and four insurrectionists.

“This crowd has some fight in it,” Cawthorn said. “And I am so thankful for each and every one of you.”

Cawthorn, 25, had stated in advance of Jan. 6 that he planned to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, lending support to President Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him. In a Dec. 31 video explaining why he was objecting, Cawthorn said, “Voter fraud is common in America,” which has been disputed by multiple investigations, including the administration’s own commission that looked into the 2016 election and disbanded without finding any irregularities worth reporting.

“January 6th is fast approaching, the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few,” Cawthorn tweeted late Monday. “Get ready, the fate of a nation rests on our shoulders, yours and mine. Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium. It’s time to fight.”

On Tuesday, Cawthorn tweeted out an image that included the hashtag #StopTheSteal, a rallying cry for Trump supporters who have been told by leaders that Democratic officials and rigged voting machines are responsible for Biden’s 306 electoral votes and 7 million-ballot margin in the popular vote.

Rep Madison Cawthorn speaks into a microphone on stage in front of American flags while pointing
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks as supporters of President Trump gather by the White House on Wednesday. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Two days later, Cawthorn said his rhetoric had nothing to do with the violence in Washington.

“I don’t feel I had any responsibility for them attacking the Capitol,” Cawthorn told WLOS, a North Carolina ABC affiliate. “It was despicable. They are thugs.”

“I do believe that saying we needed to march down to the Capitol was a mistake on behalf of the president. Any of my supporters who are thinking about trying to take democracy in their own hands and storm the Capitol again, I have to say they do not support the same type of politics I support,” Cawthorn added.

The congressman, a primetime speaker at last summer’s Republican National Convention, has been criticized for comments he’s made about Adolf Hitler, lying about his acceptance into the Naval Academy and racist attacks against a journalist. Cawthorn is among the many Republicans who spread disinformation for weeks that Biden’s victory was fraudulent, often fundraising off the claims. That same group — including prominent leaders like Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri — has refused to take responsibility for Wednesday’s siege.

“This election they are coming after Texas. They are coming after the country, and they can’t have it,” Cruz said at an event Monday, indicative of the incendiary rhetoric used. “We will not go quietly into the night, but we will rise to defend liberty. We will rise to defend Texas. We will rise to defend the United States of America.”

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Government charges Alabama man in connection with Molotov cocktails found amid assault on Capitol

    Around the time the Electoral College count erupted into chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, law enforcement responding to two bomb threats nearby found 11 Molotov Cocktails inside an Alabama man’s pickup truck, a federal criminal complaint alleges.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Man who posed at Pelosi’s desk arrested, says he’s ready for violent death

    The man seen sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk has been arrested and made interesting comments about his death on Facebook. Richard Barnett of Gravette, Ark. has been identified as the man in the viral image that displays him kicking his feet up on the House Speaker’s desk during Wednesday’s Capitol riots.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Police Officer Killed in US Capitol Siege Was Air National Guard Veteran, Deployed to Iraq

    Brian D. Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 and served for six years.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea after taking off from Jakarta

    An aircraft carrying more than 60 people has crashed into the sea off Indonesia, officials have said. The Boeing 737-500, which belonged to the Sriwijaya Air airline, lost contact with an airport control tower shortly after taking off at 2.36pm local time. Pictures on social media claimed to show that the plane - carrying 56 passengers and six crew - had landes in the sea. Three babies were said to be on board.

  • Family: Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy

    Before she died in Wednesday’s siege at the U.S. Capitol, Rosanne Boyland was a recovering drug addict who wanted to become a sobriety counselor. “It just spiraled,” her sister, Lonna Cave, said Friday outside her home in suburban Atlanta. Boyland, 34, was one of three people who died of medical emergencies when a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Air Force Demotes Former General as IG Report Reveals Details of Illicit Affair

    Maj. Gen Peter Gersten retired as a colonel effective Jan. 1, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military.com.

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • Surrounded by a shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence, said four sources familiar with the matter. Some longtime advisers are steering clear of talking to Trump after he fired up hundreds of supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol in what even fellow Republicans called a deep stain on Trump's legacy. The unprecedented breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday forced Pence and members of Congress to be evacuated just as they had convened to certify the 2020 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden over Trump.

  • White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

    A white man who deliberately sped his car through a crowd of racial injustice protesters in Iowa City, striking several, will avoid prison and have the incident erased from his record if he stays out of trouble for three years. A judge last month granted a deferred judgment for Michael Ray Stepanek, 45, who told police he drove his Toyota Camry through the crowd in August because the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.” The sentence means a felony charge of willful injury resulting in bodily injury against Stepanek will be dismissed and expunged, as long as he does not commit a crime during a three-year term of probation.

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • A laptop belonging to Nancy Pelosi's aide was stolen during the Capitol siege, a potential cybersecurity risk

    The aide's laptop, used for presentations, was taken from a conference room, according to a tweet from Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff.

  • Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says Trump supporters stormed Capitol because 'they don't want to be forgotten'

    Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt says fear was at the root of Trump supporters' Wednesday attack on the Capitol and refusal to accept the election results.Since Election Day, President Trump and his allies have insisted something must have gone wrong to cost Trump re-election. They've spread false claims of fraud and insisted the 74 million people who voted for Trump had to be listened to, despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden got 7 million more votes and elections are usually decided by who gets the most votes. So on Wednesday, several thousand of those supporters took their anger out on the U.S. Capitol and the people tasked with protecting it.But as Earhardt put it on Friday's episode of Fox News' morning show, those Trump voters are just "scared" and "worried" about the future of the country. "They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten," Earhardt said, with co-host Steve Doocy agreeing with her "confused" assessment.> Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021Fear of "being forgotten" — or rather, of being "replaced" — has been a common theme among white supremacists, who have held high-profile, sometimes deadly demonstrations over the past few years.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

  • Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.