Madison Cawthorn charged a second time for driving with suspended license

US Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license for a second time.

The lawmaker was pulled over by the North Carolina Highway Patrol on 3 March, and faces a misdemeanor charge that carries up to 20 days in jail as punishment.

Authorities say that Mr Hawthorn was stopped by a trooper who saw a 2019 Toyota drive left of centre on a road in the state’s Cleveland County.

Trooper Tyler Gantt noted in his incident report that during the stop, Mr Cawthorn “was very polite and cooperative”.

“The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, North Carolina,” said Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt Marcus Bethea.

“During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked.”

The pro-Trump politician is due to appear in court on 6 May and legal records state that Mr Cawthorn was charged with driving on a revoked license back in 2017, which was later dismissed.

The 26-year-old also faces two previous citations for speeding in different counties in the state.

Madison Cawthorn (AP)

On 19 October 2021 he was clocked going 89mph in a 65mph zone on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County.

And on 8 January, he was recorded going 87mph in a 70mph zone. During both incidents Mr Cawthorn was driving a 2009 Dodge “passenger vehicle”.

In February 2021, Mr Cawthorn was stopped by airport security in Asheville, North Carolina, attempting to board a plane with a Glock 9mm handgun.

He was allowed to take his flight and collect the firearm from security when he returned.

Last September, Mr Cawthorn faced criticism after he took a knife to a school board meeting, which is a criminal misdemeanor under state law.

He was not charged over either incident.