Madison Cawthorn court date set for misdemeanor of bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn addresses the Henderson County Republican Menâ€™s Club March 19, 2022 in Hendersonville.

ASHEVILLE - A court date of Oct. 18 is now set for Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who is facing a misdemeanor charge for bringing a loaded gun through a Charlotte Douglas International Airport checkpoint.

Cawthorn is to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on that day, according to court records obtained May 6.

The criminal charge is one of many scandals and problems besetting the Western North Carolina Republican over his nearly two years in office. In one of the latest incidents, a video has been released that appears to show Cawthorn naked in bed with another man and thrusting his pelvis.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cited Cawthorn, 26, of Henderson County April 26 for violating a city ordinance against possession of a dangerous weapon on city property. The Class 3 Misdemeanor could carry up to 20 days in jail for someone with an extensive criminal record, said Brad Smith a Charlotte attorney specializing in defending those who bring weapons into the airport.

Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Cawthorn had acknowledged he had the gun in a carry-on bag on Instagram, saying "I made a mistake" and there was "no excuse" for bringing the weapon. He urged flyers to take time to check their bags to ensure they were not accidentally carrying weapons aboard planes.

Along with the misdemeanor, Cawthorn will likely face Transportation Security Administration fines, which can range from $4,000 for a loaded weapon up to $30,000 in some cases, Smith said.

Cawthorn may have already had to pay a fine and likely lost any preferred boarding status, after bringing an unloaded gun through a checkpoint at Asheville Regional Airport, Smith and TSA officials said.

Asheville Regional Airport police did not bring charges in that or seven other incidents in which people brought guns through checkpoints.

Cawthorn is facing another misdemeanor charge after a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said he was driving March 3 with a revoked license in Cleveland County. His court date for that charge is June 27.

