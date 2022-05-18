Madison Cawthorn Kicked Out
One-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is leaving Capitol Hill after losing his GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
One-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is leaving Capitol Hill after losing his GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards.
Proud Boys signs have been mixed in with signage for candidates running in Tuesday’s primary.
Green trade deals can help to end the world's dependence on Russian oil and gas and "de-Putinise" the global economy, Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say in a speech on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for some European countries to quickly ditch Russian oil, as the European Union is proposing.
EU members are negotiating a proposed oil embargo on Russia over Ukraine, but talks failed this week because of a veto from Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian oil imports. "Obviously, some EU states, in whose energy balance the share of Russian hydrocarbons is especially high, will not be able to do this for a long time, to ditch our oil," Putin said. Speaking at a televised meeting with domestic oil managers and government officials, Putin also said that Western sanctions and a possible embargo on Russian oil had resulted in an increase in global oil prices.
The House panel probing the Capitol attack is preparing for its first public hearing next month, following interviews with over 1,000 witnesses.
It’s clear that while Trump’s endorsement helps, it isn’t a guarantee
Lawyers say White students were allowed to carry the Confederate flag and wear belts, hoodies and hats with Confederate imagery.
The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.
The officer has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending an investigation, Fort Worth police said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland's probe into the attack on the Capitol appears to be heating up
A health worker attempted suicide due to his divorce and stress of the pandemic. He survived and found meaning in donating bone marrow to his son with cancer.
The North Carolina representative made quite an impact in his first term in office
The outbreak could be worse than officially reported because of scarce resources for virus testing and the possibility that North Korea could be deliberately underreporting deaths.
Marvel drags She-Hulk into the "Sonic the Hedgehog" zone
The singer-songwriter croons over swelling strings in her latest Big Time single. Angel Olsen Shares New Piano Ballad “Through the Fires”: Stream Carys Anderson
NBC News projects Doug Mastriano wins the Republican primary for Pennsylvania governor.
Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost...
A fire of unknown origin ripped through a home Monday afternoon on Rolling Meadow Drive in Holliston.
"I think we're gonna engage in that race pretty quickly," David Wheeler, of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider of the group's "Fire Boebert" plans.
Putin's frustration over Trump's poor understanding of geopolitics played into Moscow's decision on the timing of Russia's war in Ukraine, Hill said.
After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.