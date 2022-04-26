Madison Cawthorn Cited For Carrying Handgun Through Airport Security — Again

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was cited on a misdemeanor weapons charge for trying to bring a handgun through a security checkpoint at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, police said.

The gun was a loaded Staccato C2 9 mm semi-automatic, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC-TV reported, citing three unnamed sources.

The weapon was found by TSA security screeners in a bag at the checkpoint, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

“Mr. Cawthorn stated that that the firearm was his and he was cooperative” with the officers, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Police seized the gun and issued Cawthorn a citation on a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon on city property, a misdemeanor violation of city ordinance. The far-right lawmaker was then released, which police said was “normal procedure.”

Cawthorn didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

It’s the second time Carthorn has been caught trying to bring firearms through airport security. In February 2021, he was stopped by security at Asheville Regional Airport in North Carolina while trying to board a plane with an unloaded gun and a magazine loaded with ammunition in his carry-on bag.

He said in a statement that it was just a mistake, explaining that he often uses his carry-on bag to carry guns and ammo when he’s not traveling.

Cawthorn’s latest airport encounter adds to a record of newsmaking that has nothing to do with politics.

Last week, Politico published photos of Cawthorn dressed in women’s lingerie. Cawthorn, who touts “traditional” gender values, dismissed the pictures as “goofy vacation photos.”

In March, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released a video showing Cawthorn surrendering his license in a March 3 traffic stop.

Twitter users had things to say about his latest gun-related dust-up.

Has Madison Cawthorn ever been in the news that wasn’t about guns, women’s clothes, Russia, DUIs, or dead trees? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 26, 2022

Maybe his inner self is trying to lose.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Having Gun at Airport https://t.co/3ypj1B9XYK via @politicalwire — John Fund (@johnfund) April 26, 2022

Madison Cawthorn carries a gun because not every tree stays punched. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) April 26, 2022

Wouldn’t surprise me if he does this stuff intentionally- it’s not the first time he has done this- and he probably thinks the publicity he gets is good for his image.



Sources: Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas – WSOC TV https://t.co/pCxZT5yEt4 — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) April 26, 2022

Lawmaker Madison Cawthorn simply cannot stop breaking the law.



Perhaps he should focus on that instead of visiting Hitler's former homes. https://t.co/v14MJhZEdl — Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) April 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

