Madison Cawthorn Says Founding Fathers Wouldn't Recognize U.S. Twitter Critics: DUHH

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) tweeted Saturday that America’s Founding Fathers wouldn’t recognize the nation today — and would be horrified.

Certainly, critics snapped back, the Founding Fathers likely never even imagined things like flush toilets, cars, nuclear weapons, satellites and spaceships, in vitro fertilization, cloned animals. They would also likely struggle coming to grips with the abolition of slavery, civil rights and feminism.

Cawthorn was likely badly trying to make a point that America’s founders would have a difficult time recognizing and coming to terms with new American values and events he holds dear — like an insurrection in the Capitol, and the merging of church and state.

So Cawthorn haters let him have it.

Our Founding Fathers wouldn't recognize the America we live in today.



They would be horrified, and rightfully so. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 1, 2022

Indeed.



“The hope of impunity, is a strong incitement to sedition: the dread of punishment, a proportionably strong discouragement to it.”

--Alexander Hamilton pic.twitter.com/LYa4W9jGSf — (Italian) Bamboo cryptologist (@TinResistAgain) January 1, 2022

The founding fathers spoke and wrote beautifully. They were able to think and reason. And they believed in the separation of church and state. They would be horrified by you. — Ozymandias (@OzymandShelley) January 1, 2022

The Founding Fathers would probably be scared of the sound of toilets flushing, who cares what they think — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) January 1, 2022

*single car drives by*



WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) January 1, 2022

"Bathing! In water??? Madness!" The Founding Fathers 🙄 — John P. Cummings (@jpc268) January 1, 2022

Nah man, Ben Franklin would discover Pornhub and MDMA immediately. He’d be dead in a month, but what a month it would be for him. https://t.co/Ge2hEGpYTo — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) January 1, 2022

Imagine if they saw women out & about with their shoulders and collarbones showing and no bustle pic.twitter.com/g5D5xygIIC — Do You Bite Ur Thumb Sir (@MissMySnicka) January 1, 2022

I’m not sure you’d love living during 1776, buddy. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 1, 2022

And if I recall correctly they only had 140 characters on Twitter or something like that. It was a different world! — Jon Pincus (@jdp23) January 1, 2022

