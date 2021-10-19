Madison Cawthorn vows to seize 'every Chinese asset in America' if GOP retakes congress

On Saturday, Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) vowed to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and seize “every Chinese asset in the United States” once the GOP returns to power.



Prosecute Fauci: While speaking in Rutherford County, N.C., the 26-year-old freshman congressman promised to charge Fauci for allegedly lying to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) during a Senate hearing for COVID-19 in July, according to Newsweek.





In Rutherford County, NC this morning, Madison Cawthorn said that when Republicans regain power, he is going to make sure Fauci is prosecuted. He then says, “I will seize every single Chinese asset in America.” (Good for Wall St and corporate donors to know). pic.twitter.com/RrR66yN1kg

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2021













“It's a crime to lie to Congress," Cawthorn said. “When we take the majority back, I will make sure that man is charged."

Cawthorn echoed the same sentiment when he spoke to Donald Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis on “Just the Truth” last July. In the video podcast, the North Carolina politician accused Fauci of being a “pawn of the Chinese Communist Party” without providing evidence and said he would want to prosecute him to the “full ability of the law,” Business Insider reported.



Other details: In addition to sending Fauci to jail, Cawthorn also promised to seize every Chinese asset in the country without elaborating on how the vow would be carried out. He said this action would be a downpayment for “the reparations they [China] owe us for what they've done to our country."



Citing a database from PublicCitizen, Newsweek reported that Chinese entities have invested billions of dollars into several companies in the country, including some in real estate. China also reportedly accumulated over $1 trillion in U.S. Treasury securities, the Treasury Department reported.

Cawthorn represents North Carolina’s 11th District. He won the election in November with a 54.4% approval vote.



Featured Image via Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)

