Madison Cawthorn's Definition Of A Woman Gets Thoroughly Mocked

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) took to the House floor on Monday to educate troll his fellow representatives on the definition of a woman.

“I never imagined that one of my sacred duties in this hallowed chamber would be explaining to the House Speaker the difference between a man and a woman,” he said, referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). “Take notes, Madame Speaker, I’m about to define what a woman is for you.”

Cawthorn then offered this tasteless definition: “XX chromosomes, no tallywacker.”

“It’s so simple,” Cawthorn said. “And yet, today, this proclamation of fundamental scientific fact will cause the woke liberals in Silicon Valley to strip you of your voice and ban you until you bow at their altar of falsehoods.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn): "You might amend a bill, but you'll never amend biology. Science is not Burger King. You can't just have it your way...take notes Madame Speaker, I'm about to define what a woman is for you." pic.twitter.com/kPlUV2FALi — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2022

Cawthorn’s comment seemed to be in response to an interaction that took place during Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings, during which she was asked to define the word “woman” by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

Jackson declined to offer a definition and responded, “I’m not a biologist.”

Although many conservatives made hay with the remark, USA Today noted that many scientists, gender law scholars and philosophers of biology say there is no sufficient way to clearly define what makes someone a woman. Gender has become a hot-button talking point on the right amid a wave of anti-transgender bills proposed in state legislatures around the country. Among them is Texas’ law that would classify gender-affirming care for transgender kids as child abuse and is currently facing legal challenges.

Meanwhile, Twitter users weren’t impressed by Cawthorn’s comments.

This moron couldn't define what a woman was if his staff wrote it in crayon on the back of a Burger King tray liner, that is after he finished the connect the dots and, colored outside of the lines. https://t.co/LgemyI9l0Y — Bunny Wigglesworth (@JAMALIGLE) April 4, 2022

This guy is ready to explain science to us https://t.co/hs3qCWFEuKpic.twitter.com/2Ag1IolPt3 — sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) April 4, 2022

The expert on what a "woman" is shouldn't be left up to a Republican man.https://t.co/S4pyeWOc2p — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 4, 2022

I know @CawthornforNC's definition of women. They were the college students he would entrap and sexually harass when taking them on what he could call “fun drives" off campus. https://t.co/uRud3Bl3DJ — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) April 4, 2022

Cawthorn has been on somewhat of a roll recently, after angering his fellow Republicans by claiming various top “leaders” had invited him to orgies and had also used cocaine in front of him.

He also came under fire for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and for driving with a revoked license.

