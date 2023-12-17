Madison Chorale sets date for auditions

Dec. 17—The Madison Chorale, a cultural outreach of Rabbit Run Community Arts Association, announced it has openings for singers.

For over 30 years, the Madison Chorale has performed throughout Northeast Ohio at public and private functions, according to a news release. Under the direction of Beth Johnson, group performs varied styles of music including sacred, secular, folk, pop, madrigals and show tunes.

This close to 20-member chorale is made up of singers from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

Auditions are at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 8 at RRCAA, 49 Park St. in Madison Village.

Previous choral experience is helpful but not required, the release stated, and sight reading skills are also helpful, but not required. Singers should possess a solid ability to hear and coordinate pitch.

Per the example of the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Industry research, proof of COVID vaccines must be presented at time of audition, the release stated. For more audition information visit rabbitrun.org.

Rehearsals are at RRCAA on Monday evenings. Concerts are performed in December and May in addition to other engagements throughout the year.

RRCAA is a comprehensive fine arts association located in Madison, offering instruction in all the major disciplines of the fine and performing arts and receives partial funding from the Ohio Arts Council, according to the release.

RRCAA also operates the historic Rabbit Run Theater also in Madison.