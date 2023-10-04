Madison Co. man gets 20 years in prison for distributing child porn, trying to escape before trial

A Madison County man convicted of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse materials was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after cutting off his ankle monitor to escape custody.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Christopher Snow, 36 of Carlton, will serve 20 years in prison and another 10 years of supervised release.

Snow was convicted on June 7 for one count of possessing child sexual abuse material and one count of distributing said materials. While on pretrial release, he was required to wear an ankle monitor.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that while awaiting, he continued distributing child abuse materials.

Snow, now required to register as a sex offender once he leaves prison, was only on trial for two days, according to USAO.

“Individuals participating in any part of the appalling online world of sexually abusing children—its creation, distribution or possession—will be held to account for these crimes which profoundly harm kids,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “This case, like so many others our office works, was successfully adjudicated thanks to the collaboration of many different groups and agencies focused on protecting children and bringing predators to justice.”

An investigation into Snow began in August 2018, according to officials. He was indicted in 2021, according to court records.

Evidence at trial was presented by the GBI, who said they received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying a Facebook user had distributed suspected CSAM via Facebook Messenger.

“As a part of their investigation, GBI was able to determine that the user of that Facebook account resided in Carlton, Madison County, Ga.,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Agents served a search warrant at Snow’s home in Carlont, where law enforcement “seized several electronic devices that Snow kept in a padlocked room.”

A digital forensic examiner searched the devices, including Snow’s phone, and found the items contained at least 45 images and 17 CSAM videos of children under the age of 12.

Ahead of his trial, Snow was granted release while wearing an ankle monitor and was not supposed to have access to electronic devices.

However, on June 1 this year, the GBI received a tip that Snow may have been continuing to distribute CSAM using the Kik messenger app through part of 2022, while awaiting trial.

Snow was scheduled to appear in federal court on June 2 before his trial but instead cut off his ankle monitor in an attempt to escape. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was caught by U.S. Marshals on June 5.

“This case serves as a strong reminder of our commitment to protecting children from the atrocities of child sexual abuse. The GBI remains resolute in its pursuit of justice and will not tolerate those who exploit the innocence of our most vulnerable population,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey.

He has since been sentenced to serve 240 months in prison, following 10 years of supervised release. When he’s released from federal prison, he’ll be required to register as a sex offender and will not be eligible for parole.

