Madison County ADA resigns: Moses shares toxicology report, denies sheriff's office claim

A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after a July 30 emergency response at his home, an incident sheriff's office investigators claim was linked with drug use. The assistant DA, Brad Moses, has denied illicit drugs were involved.

An investigative report released Wednesday by the Madison County Sheriff's Office says two people were found unconscious in Moses' home when deputies and CAVAC ambulance responded to the residence after a 911 call.

Moses was sitting on the floor up against a dresser between the kitchen and living room, according to the sheriff's report, and another person was in the bathroom. Both showed signs of labored breathing and were turning blue in the face, the sheriff's report says.

Residue of a white powdery substance — it was not identified in the sheriff's report — and marijuana were found at the scene, according to the report, and both people were given Narcan. They were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Moses, in a statement after the incident, said he became ill that night from drinking alcohol and spending time outside in the heat at a golf tournament earlier that day. On Wednesday, he shared a copy of his hospital toxicology report with the Observer-Dispatch. The toxicology report stated a positive result for cannabinoids, which Moses did not dispute. The hospital report showed negative results for cocaine, opioids and phencyclidine.

What happened July 30 at Moses' home

The sheriff's office report says witnesses at Moses' home said they hadn't seen either person take any drug. A witness claimed to deputies that cocaine use might have been discussed.

Moses was administered two doses of Narcan and chest compressions before being taken to the hospital.

Also a candidate for Madison County judge, Moses posted the following message on his website:

"After returning home from a golf tournament Saturday night, I lost consciousness and was taken to the emergency room in Syracuse. After several tests it was determined I had acute kidney failure caused by severe dehydration as a result of high alcohol consumption coupled with the hot weather. A toxicology screen performed at the hospital showed that there were no illegal drugs in my system."

Moses added he would be taking a medical leave from the District Attorney's office and had started "taking the appropriate measures to get better." Moses did not say whether he would continue his candidacy for judge.

"There will be a time to talk about politics," he said. "Right now my entire focus is on my family and my health and I am taking steps to be better for both.”

Madison County DA will replace Brad Moses' position

Madison County District Attorney William Gabor said Moses agreed to resign during a face-to-face meeting early in the week following the incident. The resignation was confirmed Wednesday by Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert Mascari.

Gabor said the DA’s office expects to replace Moses with a new assistant district attorney.

Gabor said he did not feel the sheriff's office investigation validated Moses' claims of the reason he was hospitalized.

"The investigation as outlined in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release of Aug. 5, 2022 does not appear to support the theory that he was simply dehydrated," Gabor said.

Madison County officials said that, due to the Good Samaritan law, no charges have been filed at this time.

