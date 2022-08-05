Madison County assistant district attorney takes leave after 911 response: What we know

Questions remain after law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting a medical emergency on July 30 at the Nelson home of Madison County Assistant District Attorney Brad Moses.

Moses says he was taken to the hospital after falling ill from drinking alcohol coupled with spending time outside in the heat that day.

“After returning home from a golf tournament Saturday night, I lost consciousness and was taken to the emergency room in Syracuse," he said in an emailed statement. "After several tests it was determined I had acute kidney failure caused by severe dehydration as a result of high alcohol consumption coupled with the hot weather."

Madison County Sheriff's Office says two people were administered multiple doses of Narcan by emergency responders at Moses' home that night, then transported to Syracuse area hospitals for treatment. Both were treated and released.

The Sheriff's Office report says deputies and CAVAC ambulance personnel were dispatched to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson at approximately 8:55 p.m. July 30, regarding a possible overdose. The 911 caller, who was not identified by law enforcement, reported two people were unconscious and unresponsive inside the residence. That residence was determined to be the home of Moses, who is also a candidate for Madison County Judge, according to his website bradmoses.com.

Deputies said that, according to witnesses, two people had ingested a substance. A sample of the substance was secured during the execution of a search warrant at the residence and was said to have tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Madison County District Attorney William Gabor said in a statement Friday his office "is aware of a life-threatening incident which occurred on July 30, 2022 in the Town of Nelson."

"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and is completing its investigation," Gabor continued. "One of the individuals involved was a member of the District Attorney’s Office. He is completing a Family Leave application to address a personal problem and has offered his resignation which will be accepted.”

Moses did not confirm he was resigning, only that he was taking a leave from his position. He also said a toxicology screen performed at the hospital showed that there were no illegal drugs in his system.

"I recognize I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol that requires I receive the necessary help to overcome," he said. "I have taken a medical leave from the District Attorney’s office and I have already begun taking the appropriate measures to get better. I truly appreciate all the support I have received from my family and friends and look forward to focusing on being the best person I can be for my family.”

Deputies said the investigation into the incident and the origin of any substance is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 315-366-2311 or leave anonymous tips at madisoncounty.ny.gov/1650/Report-Crime-Drug-Tip.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Madison County assistant district attorney on leave after 911 response