Madison County authorities charge two St. Louis men in Granite City robbery and shooting

Two men have been charged in the robbery and shooting of a woman in Granite City.

Semaj J. Bass, 20, and Brian L. Doss Jr., 19, both of St. Louis, were each charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison, and one count of armed robbery, a class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine stated in a news release Tuesday.

“The charges allege that Doss and Bass fired a .22-caliber rifle at the woman on Sept. 29 as she walked inthe area of Grand Avenue and State Street, and demanded her property – a cell phone and purse,” the release states.

The woman was shot in the back and survived.

After the robbery and shooting, the suspects fled in a vehicle, the release states. Granite City police used “data from Automated License Plate Readers to track the vehicle back to St. Louis,” Haine stated.

Associate Judge Ronald R. Slemer set bail at $300,000 for each defendant.