Madison County Citizen Police Academy begins, welcomes 25 participants

Sep. 12—Sierra Marling

Local law enforcement agencies are participating in the Madison County Citizen Police Academy (CPA) to enrich and enhance the community's understanding of law enforcement.

The academy offers a series of officer-led classes, providing 25 everyday citizens of various backgrounds an opportunity to peek behind the curtain and learn about life on the force.

The participants had various reasons for attending the CPA, including exploring a potential new career path, filling time in retirement, and supporting local law enforcement.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, providing more insight into the lives of those behind the badge.

The environment for officers has been turbulent, as law enforcement departments across the country are facing great controversy, with people on both sides of the issue asking for one thing: safety.

So what does it mean to be the body behind a badge that the Kentucky Police Academy Oath says represents integrity, character, public trust, and the responsibility to hold others accountable while also upholding the community?

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 623 law enforcement officers died in 2021, with an additional 221 dying in 2022.

Adversely, Mapping Police Violence reported that 1,201 people were killed by police officers in 2022.

The loss has become increasingly more local, especially with the outcry that came after Louisville officers who were executing a search warrant shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13, 2020.

As a result, there have been ongoing amendments made across the country in an attempt to reduce the rift between citizens and police officers, including the ongoing use and availability of body camera footage and resources for everyday people to understand their rights in day-to-day situations, such as a traffic stop.

Madison County law enforcement agencies also work to bridge gaps with the community, hosting events such as "coffee with a cop" and the children's summer camp in an effort to make citizens feel safe and understood by their local law enforcement officers.

According to the Richmond Police Department (RPD), the CPA is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies to build relationships and foster community support, while also offering answers to those curious about police procedures and duties.

In a previous interview with the Register, Lieutenant Daniel Deaton of RPD explained that the program is an excellent opportunity for community outreach with the RPD, as it gives those who participate a deeper understanding of the everyday lives of law enforcement.

"They [participants] get to see what it's like going out here to work a crime scene. You may be working a homicide, and then 30 minutes after you clear that, you're going to do a birthday parade or something for a kid... So you just get a good bird's eye view firsthand application of what it's like," Deaton explained.

So why is it important?

"It's important because when you're building a partnership with the community, they see things from our point of view that a lot of times they could have a misconception about. They actually get to see what it looks like from our eyes," Deaton clarified.

The first day of the class served as an introduction, giving participants information about every law enforcement agency in Madison County: Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Post 7, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department, Madison County Detention Center, and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Class was held at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, where several law enforcement official in Kentucky is trained. According to organizers, this is partially what makes Madison County's CPA unique; they get a new perspective on the training process and facilities of every Kentucky officer.

Willard Reardon, a senior police officer at EKU who has also worked at other local law enforcement agencies as an officer, noted in his introduction that "all the agencies work [well] together and try to back each other."

Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson called that Richmond is a "tight-knit community," calling it "the biggest small town ever."

This sentiment was expressed in the introductions of the law enforcement officers as they joked with each other.

with Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson called Richmond a "tight-knit community," calling it "the biggest small town ever."

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) informed the group that their campus safety is a law enforcement agency. Their website says that they have 24 sworn police officers currently serving.

EKU Police Chief Tim Gunn also shined a light on the work that they do at the university, explaining that his department is responsible for the general welfare of the campus and its people while also overseeing the events on campus, including concerts.

Gunn described the campus as "a city within a city" with 16,000 to 18,000 people on campus at any given time.

For reference, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that the local city of Berea had a population of 15,924 in 2021.

Every week, participants will be given an opportunity to go beyond these introductions and explore more deeply what these agencies do, from learning about officer training to DUI enforcement, by exploring places and situations where citizens normally aren't authorized to be.

To explore the weekly topics of the Madison County CPA more deeply through the eyes of both participants and law enforcement, the Register will be covering the contents of the CPA in a series called "A Citizen's View on Law Enforcement." Look for it weekly in the Register