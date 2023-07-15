Madison County Citizens' Police Academy is accepting applications

Jul. 15—Sierra Marling

The Madison County Citizens' Police Academy (CPA) is an opportunity for non-officers to peek behind the curtain at what life on the force is like.

According to the Richmond Police Department (RPD), the CPA is a collaborative effort between local law enforcement agencies to build relationships and foster community support, while also offering answers to those curious about police procedures and duties.

The following agencies will be participating this year: The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training, Richmond Police Department, Berea Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police Post 7, Eastern Kentucky University Police Department, Madison County Detention Center, and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Participants can expect to tour the Madison County Detention Center and explore much of the Department of Criminal Justice Training campus. They will also get the chance to meet a variety of officers and instructors with diverse backgrounds and proficiencies.

According to Major Josh Hale and Lieutenant Daniel Deaton, there will be many topics covered by the officers, including traffic enforcement and stops, crime scene investigation, and K9 units. Citizens will be given the opportunity to shadow law enforcement and take part in exercises meant to demonstrate procedures in law enforcement.

"We're going to show you real-world stuff," Hale said. "You are going to hear from law enforcement officers, you're going to hear from — potentially — the coroner, you're going to possibly work fake crime scenes — which are based on real crime scenes. Although it's a mock crime scene, it's based on something real."

He added that participants may also get to use the same firearm simulators used to train officers.

Deaton said the program is excellent opportunity for community outreach with the RPD, as it gives those who participate a deeper understanding of the everyday lives of law enforcement.

"It's important, because when you're building a partnership with the community, they see things from our point of view that a lot of times they could have a misconception about. They actually get to see what it looks like from our eyes," Deaton explained.

He continued to express the hardship that can come with the turbulence of the job.

"They get to see what it's like going out here to work a crime scene. You may be working a homicide, and then 30 minutes after you clear that, you're going to do like a birthday parade or something for a kid... So you just get a good bird's eye view firsthand application of what it's like," Deaton explained.

Hale and Deaton said the program is open to anyone. In the past, the CPA has hosted criminal justice students, individuals interested in a law enforcement career, police parents and spouses, politicians, and the interested public. Participants must be 18-years-old, or older, and live or work in Madison County.

However, law enforcement noted the citizens' police academy may feature some sensitive content, as that comes with the job.

"You may see photos, and you're going to hear about the real issues with drugs we deal with," Hale explained. "There is some subject matter we are going to cover that is adult-oriented."

Additionally, the officers shared they will be conducting background checks. However, a small blemish on a person's record is not a deal-breaker.

The deadline to apply for the academy is Aug. 29. The 2023 class will be limited to 25 participants with acceptance on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must submit to a background check.

Anyone applying should note that the 12-week program is free to the public and will begin Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, and continue each Monday night thereafter from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until graduation on Nov. 20.