Madison County community bands together to provide for families in need during holidays

MARS HILL - In Madison County, neighbors help neighbors.

A number of local residents made sure that Madison County's nursing home residents and foster children, as well as low-income families, knew that their community was thinking of them during the holiday season, and that they would be provided for.

A fledgling Facebook group made up of residents from Madison County and beyond, called Let's Sew MadCo, made sure this Christmas was one to remember for local at-risk populations.

The group was started by Karen Ingraham, a Mars Hill resident, in August. The group had 168 members as of Dec. 27.

Since the outset of the group's formation, Ingraham wanted to find a way to give back to local residents.

"I was trying to think of community service projects — things we could do to give back to the community," said Ingraham, office manager for The News-Record. "I'd been looking at something like comfort cases, which is making pillowcases for foster children so they can carry their belongings around in. Then we were like, 'Well it's Christmastime. Christmas stockings.' And I was hoping we could fill the Christmas stockings, and luckily Hillary ran with that."

Hillary Oleszak, an Alexander resident, is one of the group's members. Oleszak said she knew she had to get involved when she saw a Facebook post from Ingraham about donating stockings and goodies to local residents.

Ingraham and Oleszak said the group banded together to lend their time and resources for the greater good. But additionally, the group also functions as a skill swap.

"Everybody has been donating fabric that they're not using, loaning their sewing machines and wanting to give their time to help others," Oleszak said. "A lot of people don't know how to sew. So, it's a really great idea to have everybody come together if they need a pair of pants hemmed, to come there and watch them do it, and maybe then learn it and pass that on to somebody else."

As Oleszak and her husband Luke welcomed a baby girl in the fall, she hasn't been able to attend a Let's Sew meeting yet. The group meets in person monthly, and met Dec. 9 at Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School to pack up stockings.

But one of the group's benefits is that it allows for a sense of connectedness and community at a time when people are busier than ever.

Christine Joslin, a Mars Hill resident, said she got involved after seeing Ingraham's post about donating to Department of Social Services families.

"I hadn't met any of you guys in person until I guess last month, but I was like, 'Oh, these are my people. Karen, she's my people,'" Joslin said.

"Even though it's this virtual world, our group can reach a lot of different people," Ingraham said. "I like the fact that we're using it not only to share a sense of community and working together to learn a skill, but also that we can pick a project and just share the pattern online, and everybody can do their thing. Even if they can't come to the meetings, they can still participate and will still have something tangible that they can say, 'We were part of this, and we benefited this particular cause.'"

Despite their geographical distance, the group members came together as one to provide for local families.

Ingraham said she presented 21 stockings to Madison County Department of Social Services Director Rebecca Parker.

"It just makes me happy to know that there's going to be kids that are going to have stockings to open up because of what we did," Ingraham said. "And the stockings aren't generic. They're all specifically made by certain people. So these kids will have a stocking that can go with them through their life and throughout the years, and it's their personal stocking."

Angie Allison is Madison Health and Rehabilitation's director of activities.

According to Allison, Let's Sew MadCo contributed 15 stockings to residents.

Ingraham said the group also donated to Salvation Army's Angel Tree Project. Additionally, Let's Sew member Vicki Fox delivered toys to families at My Sister's Place, a domestic violence service in Marshall.

"So, it didn't just affect one group of people. It affected three groups of needy people," Ingraham said. "That makes me happy."

Other collection projects

The giving spirit was on full display throughout the holiday season in Madison County.

Allison said the Madison County Public Library system also joined in on the fun.

According to Allison, the library system collected enough donations to allow for a stocking to be distributed to each nursery home home resident.

Kim Bellofatto, Madison County Public Library's director, said this was the fourth year the library system has organized a drive.

According to Bellofatto, the donations are just one aspect of the library system's vision for the library to be "the welcoming heart of the community."

"We are actively engaged with our community partners to identify needs within the county and find ways to provide support or connect groups with needs to groups or individuals who can help," Bellofatto said. "Our holiday outreach is just one example of that. We also visit several of the senior meals sites every month with our mobile library program since many of the seniors are unable to visit the library."

Allison said she worked with the library system last year, when she was working with the county senior meal sites.

"It's very heartwarming," Allison said. "I worked with the seniors centers last year with the library. We were part of that with the library last year, and when I asked them who gave, they said the patrons of Madison County Library. So, people really donated a lot."

According to Allison, the giving spirit was alive and well throughout the holiday season.

"I got like two calls today of people wanting to carol, people wanting to come and do gifts, and people wanting to know people who didn't have family that they could do something for," Allison said Dec. 13. "So, it's really been an outpouring."

"In the past we gave books to Elderberry and Mars Hill Retirement. We have a good rapport with them. We asked if they had any specific needs that we could support during the holidays. The first two years we collected white socks, lotion and tissues for Elderberry. Then they asked us to collect non-skid socks and soft Little Debbie-like cakes. We've done that for two years."

In 2023, Bellofatto said she added Madison Health and Rehabilitation into the fold, and also encouraged staff at the three county library branches to ask patrons to sign Christmas cards placed at the branch desks, ensuring each home resident would get a card.

"There are 100 residents at Elderberry," Bellofatto said. "This grew to families bringing us signed cards and a couple groups in the county getting together to sign cards like the youth group that is supported by MSAC (Junior Appalachian Musicians) and the Lions Club.

"We also have an Angel Tree at each branch to support children in the county. This has been a program that has been super successful. We are blessed to have so many patrons eager to help ensure the kids have a great Christmas."

According to a Madison County Public Libraries Facebook post, the team collected 1,112 Christmas cards, 339 pairs of socks, 1,483 individual snack cakes, and three sacks of sugar-free candy for the 200 total residents at both locations.

"It will be a Merry Christmas. Y'all are awesome," Madison County Public Libraries said in the post.

According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Department of Social Services raised more than $18,300 to help distribute toys to local children in need.

Additionally, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Department of Social Services teamed up to raise more than $18,000 to buy toys for local children.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood announced the figure in a Facebook post Dec. 18.

"Santa’s elves have been working overtime this year assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Department of Social Services preparing for Christmas," Harwood said in the post. "The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to personally thank everyone who has taken part in this year’s 1st annual toy run! Thank you for every gift, as of today you have raised $18,380! A special thanks to Jerry Hagan, and to all that organized the toy run. From The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Merry Christmas!"

Ingraham said she hopes Let's Sew MadCo can do quarterly community service projects in 2024. The Let's Sew founder said she hopes that local children will learn from their parents' example and continue to pay it forward to families in need.

"I'm hoping that by seeing their parents being involved in community service projects, it's going to make it more normal for children to be involved in projects like that, and it will be a normalized thing for them," Ingraham said.

