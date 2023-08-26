Madison County County Attorney's office recognized with award from attorney general

Aug. 26—Sierra Marling

Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond and her office was recognized as County Attorney Office of the Year by Attorney General Daniel Cameron at the Kentucky Prosecutor's Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The awards honor the state's top prosecutors for their service, sacrifice, and impact on their local communities.

The award is presented annually to one of Kentucky's 120 country attorneys at the annual Kentucky Prosecutors Conference, which is hosted by the Attorney General's Prosecutors Advisory Council (PAC). The conference also serves as an annual opportunity for state prosecutors to receive specialized training and recognition for their public service.

"Keeping Kentucky safe is the work of heroes like our prosecutors," said Cameron, who commended Haymond and Rob Sanders of Kenton County, who won Commonwealth's Attorney Office of the Year, for being "dedicated public servants and tireless champions for the right of everyone to live in peace and safety."

During her introduction, General Cameron told the over 600 prosecutors in the room about how Haymond decided at the age of 12, after meeting a prosecutor at career day, that she wanted to serve and protect her community as a prosecutor.

In response, she called her team "second-to-none," expressing great pride in the work her office has accomplished.

"It is an honor to serve Madison County and I am grateful to have been elected to fight for the people of our community every day. My team is now being recognized for their outstanding commitment to justice. Being able to stand with my team in front of our peers across the Commonwealth and be acknowledged for our outstanding achievements is humbling but makes me extremely proud. I hope it also makes Madison County proud," Haymond said.

A path that stuck

In an interview, Haymond confirmed the story Cameron referenced was true; her sixth-grade self was inspired that day to become a prosecutor.

She recalled, "The prosecutor said, 'You wear the white hat. You're there to do what's right and protect those people in your community and fight for those that need that can't speak for themselves, that can't fight for themselves, and really stand up for that.' How he presented that to me... he got me hook, line, and sinker."

The following year, in only seventh grade, Haymond was shadowing a local prosecutor's office.

"I took that path, and it stuck," she remarked with a chuckle.

From there, the little girl from Louisiana worked to achieve her dream, going on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law before being first elected as County Attorney for Madison County in 2018.

The attorney just began her second term in the same office, also being elected and re-elected by her fellow County Attorneys to serve as an officer for the Board of Directors for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association where she has worked with on various legislation with her fellow board members.

Additionally, she was one of the first county attorneys in the Commonwealth to volunteer for the Auditor's AUP program to promote transparency and accountability with their financial practices, of which no issues were found against the Madison County Attorney's Office.

Under her leadership, her office continued to be at the forefront of prosecutions in the areas of drugs and domestic violence.

In addition to their work as prosecutors in Madison County District Court, the Madison County Attorney's office serves as the legal representative for Madison County Fiscal Court and helps collect more than $6.3 million each year in child support for families in Madison County.

Haymond's office has gone on to elevate the community in many ways, leading with empathy and solutions. She noted the importance of being mindful in legal situations, not just being right.

"As a prosecutor, our job is to seek justice. It's not necessarily to be right or to win — it's to do what's best in that situation for, not just the defendant, but the victims involved. We have cases where a defendant just made bad choices and needs some help, whether it's drug treatment, or whether it's behavioral health, that's something we do," Haymond said.

Her office has been instrumental in forming and supporting Madison County's treatment, rehabilitation, and diversion programs, forming relationships like that with Baptist Health Richmond and the Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Program (CDIOP), which works to assist offenders who would like to approach treatment options.

In her work, she directly works to address the role addiction plays in our legal system, with her office connecting offenders with services to assist them with issues that could lead to them re-offending, like addiction. They have also supported the use of Casey's Law in Kentucky, which allows parents, spouses, and others to seek the court's assistance to order their loved one into treatment for drugs or alcohol.

This person-first approach works to fix a systemic issue by treating specific peoples' needs instead of further burdening the legal system while their needs go unmet.

"We have learned over the years that it's not just necessarily a substance abuse issue. It also connects with the mental health issue, and the struggles we've gone through with COVID have really exacerbated that," Haymond explained.

She said that the program at Baptist Health Richmond offers wraparound services to empower offenders to build a support system, prevent relapse, and eventually rejoin the community and become successful citizens.

According to Haymond, these partnerships and connections with the local community are her favorite part of the job and, while the work is not always easy, she says there is always a clear goal in mind.

"We always want to do the best that we can and make the best calls that we can. That's hard sometimes with the amount of cases that we have and what we have to deal with, but that's always what we keep in our sights. It's not about anything else other than doing what's best for Madison County," she remarked.

These efforts are recognized by community partners, such as Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, who said, "The role they play as prosecutors, legal counsel, victim advocates and more recently creating a rehabilitation option for those with mental health and substance abuse issues benefits our county and citizens tremendously. I've said many times that we can't incarcerate ourselves out of this drug epidemic and the County Attorney's office plays a critical role in moving us in a positive direction. Congratulations to Jennie and her team for an incredible achievement."

Baptist Health Richmond President Greg Gerard also applauded the choice to award Haymond, commenting, "This recognition is so well deserved. Jennie is passionate about her role and is committed to making a positive difference for Madison County. Her selection demonstrates the difference she is making. I am so proud that she is our county attorney."

In addition to her professional work, Haymond is a board member of Baptist Health Richmond, Hope's Wings, Pops at the Park, Richmond Exchange Club, and the Madison County Bar Association.

Looking at her journey, Haymond expressed gratitude, commenting, "I would say not everybody at the age of 12 gets to have a dream and then be able to look back 30 years later and say, 'I did it. I'm doing it.'"