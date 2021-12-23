Madison County deputy jailer charged with DUI

Dec. 23—A deputy with the Madison County Detention Center was arrested on Dec. 18 after an alleged drunk driving incident.

Deanna R. Anglin, Richmond, was arrested and charged on Dec. 18 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

An officer with the Richmond Police Department was dispatched for a non-injury accident called in by On-Star Navigation. According to the arrest citation, the officer found Anglin — who was still in the driver's seat of her vehicle — had hit a car parked on the roadway. The steering wheel airbag had deployed, and moderate damage was noted on the front end of her car.

Text in the citation stated Anglin said she didn't know what happened. She told the officer she was heading home from Champions Sports Bar and Grill. The officer allegedly detected several signs on Anglin which pointed towards inebriation — her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred, she was unable to talk in complete sentences, and there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from her person. She was also allegedly unsteady on her feet, forcing the officer to assist her in standing upright.

According to the citation, Anglin said she had "three LIT's (Long Island Ice Tea's) approximately 30 minutes to an hour ago."

Anglin allegedly refused to take a field sobriety test. While she did take a preliminary breathalyzer test, it showed a presence of alcohol. Anglin was placed under arrest and taken to the Madison County Detention Center for booking. The arrest citation stated Anglin denied a request to contact an attorney and refused to blow into an Intoxilyzer.

Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey confirmed Anglin was employed by the jail, but declined to comment on the arrest — stating that it was an ongoing investigation and an internal human resource issue.

