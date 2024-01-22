Madison County deputy shoots charging pit bull that already attacked 2 people

A Madison County sheriff’s deputy reported recently that he was forced to shoot a pit bulldog after it charged him outside a home in Hull.

The same dog had already bitten two people in the neighborhood, according to the report.

Sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said Monday that deputies are often the first to arrive at dog bite cases. In this incident, he said the deputy took no chances once the dog charged him.

“You can’t give it the benefit of the doubt after it had already bitten two people,” he said.

The attacks occurred about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 off Woodbury Lane in a neighborhood of single-family homes off U.S. Highway 29.

The deputy reported he responded to a report of two people getting bitten by the dog, described as large and brown. The bite victims lived in separate homes, but each identified the dog as belonging to the resident of a particular home.

One man was bleeding heavily from a bite to his calf, the deputy noted.

The deputy reported he went to the dog owner’s home, and he observed a black pit bull exit the yard from a hole in the fence gate. However, this dog just barked at him and went back inside the fenced area.

Then, the deputy said, a second larger dog exited and charged him. The officer reported the dog stopped about 40 feet away and “barked viciously,” then it charged again, stopping about 25 feet away.

When the dog charged a third time the officer fired three rounds striking the dog once in the throat, according to the report. The dog then fled back inside the fenced area.

An animal control officer responded and although they knocked several times on the dog owner's door, no one responded.

When the officer was able to link with the dog's owner by phone, she denied that her dog had bitten anyone. However, she responded to the house after learning the dog had been shot.

The woman’s boyfriend, who did not respond to the knocks earlier, was inside the home and was tending to the dog when the owner arrived, deputies said.

Although an ambulance arrived and medics treated the dog bite victims, they went to hospitals on their own. The wounded dog was taken by its owner to a veterinary facility for treatment.

The owner, who could not provide proof of vaccination for the dog, was cited for a county code violation that requires people to keep their dogs on their property.

Patton said he didn't know the eventual fate of the dog.

