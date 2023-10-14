Madison County eliminates 1,200 square foot limit for vacation rental units

MARSHALL - The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved two recommended changes to its Land Use Ordinance submitted by the county planning board relating to vacation rental properties.

Development Services Director Brad Guth appeared before the commissioners in the board's Oct. 10 meeting to discuss the recommended changes to the ordinance.

The first change was related to road and square footage requirements for the county's vacation rental properties.

The changes mean projects with less than 10 rental units will no longer have to comply with the Subdivision Control Ordinance road standards, according to Guth, who said prior to the change, any project with more than three proposed rental units would have to comply with the Subdivision Control Ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to Guth, the Subdivision Control Ordinance's road standards carry a minimum of a 45-foot right of way, as well as a 17-foot road bed.

"As you can imagine, that's a pretty wide area for a road for vacation rentals," Guth said. "It takes a lot of effort to build that type of design."

Additionally, the commissioners approved eliminating the square footage restrictions on vacation rental properties.

Prior to the vote, the Land Use Ordinance carried a restriction of 1,200 square feet per unit.

Board commentary

Vice Chair Michael Garrison wondered whether the Planning Board sought formalizing a standard on ingress and egress of rental properties.

"Currently there are not any specific standards that they're going to put in place," Guth said. "That would be up to the discretion of the board when a specific project came up."

Guth said the ingress and egress standards would be subject to the geographic factors and the fire official's review of the property.

"I just want to make sure that we don't do away with one requirement, and in essence create an open slate to have not only the requirement there again, but also maybe even a more stringent requirement," Garrison said.

Garrison said there were other aspects of the county ordinances relating to minor subdivisions and vacation rental properties that could pose a financial burden on property owners.

The vice chair cited "the exorbitant amount of cost, and even the feasibility" of a 45-foot right of way in the mountain terrain, as well as the ordinances' topographic map requirements.

"Those things are very costly," Garrison said. "Hopefully, in the months ahead, those boards can reassess some of those areas and potentially remove some of the overburdensome requirements."

Garrison said he supported the board's unanimous decision to do away with a square footage limit on vacation rental properties, adding that the ordinances have protections and requirements in place for larger structures.

"There are requirements in place already, should it be a large structure, that pretty much limits even the ability of those larger structures," Garrison said. "Those are code enforcement for a house of a certain size that has a certain number of occupants would be required to have fire suppression systems and sprinkler systems. So, there are a lot of things that are in place already.

"I'm glad to see our board taking some proactive steps to look at some of these ordinances and try to tailor them to better fit our community."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Madison eliminates 1,200 square foot limit for vacation rental units