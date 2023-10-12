Madison County files charges against 26 high school students after fight

Twenty-six students at Alton High School have been charged in connection with fighting at the school on Aug. 30, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Two of the students were charged as adults while 24 were charged as juveniles.

Precious V. Holloway, 18, was charged on Sept. 25 with aggravated battery of a school employee and A’Marie Robinson, 18, was charged on Sept. 25 with aggravated battery at a public place and mob action, according to court records and a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

The names of the juveniles were not released because of their ages. The charges included disorderly conduct, mob action and aggravated battery of a peace officer.

The students ranged in age from 14 to 18. They include 15 females and 11 males.

No weapons were involved in the altercations, the state’s attorney release stated.

Charging documents allege Robinson “struck multiple fellow students located in the Alton High School gym” on Aug. 30.

The documents allege Holloway “lowered her shoulder and deliberately rammed” into Assistant Principal Mike Brey during the course of an ongoing fight on Aug. 30.

Alton School District 11 Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner could not be reached for comment Thursday about the status of the students who have been charged.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office lead the investigation of the cases against the students. Sheriff Jeff Connor could not be reached for comment Thursday.

“After a close review of each case referred to our office, we have seen fit to file charges against these students for various crimes stemming from these incidents,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in the news release. “Our schools must be protected from crime and violence. Period.”

Holloway has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, according to court records.

Court records did not list an upcoming court date for Robinson.

Neither Holloway nor Robinson had a defense attorney listed for them in court records.

Haine “commended police and school officials for their response, as well as other public and private community leaders who are working hard to bring the community together in the wake of this difficult episode,” the news release stated.

The charges against the 24 juveniles are known as delinquency petitions, according to the state’s attorney’s news release.

“A juvenile who is adjudicated to be delinquent can face a range of punishments, including court supervision, probation or commitment to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice,” the release stated.