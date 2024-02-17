New Madison County Industrial Park to create 140 jobs with wages at or above $44,200

The Madison County Maintenance Facility, pictured here, was rezoned to Industrial Nov. 20. The facility and the tract it sits on is proposed to be used for a Madison County Industrial Park. The maintenance facility will move across the street.

MARSHALL - Madison County was awarded a $1.5 million grant from Golden LEAF for site development at its new Madison County Industrial Park site in Marshall.

The Madison County Planning Board unanimously approved rezoning the tract, which is currently in use as the Madison County Maintenance Facility, during the board's Nov. 21 meeting.

According to Golden LEAF, which also awarded a $1.5 million to the city of Mount Airy, the SITE Program - Development grant will be used to perform a number of tasks, including clearing/grubbing, earthwork, and erosion control at the Madison County industrial site.

Golden LEAF said the new industrial park will attract businesses expected to create 140 jobs with annual wages at or above $44,200.

Development Services Director Brad Guth said the site is 23 acres and borders Long Branch Road, Printpack and Elderberry Lanes. According to Modulus' conceptual site plan, the industrial park is to be located at John Hensley Road.

The site plan proposes four buildings on four lots, including:

40,000-square-foot building.

66,000-square-foot building.

80,000-square-foot building.

85,000-square-foot building.

The conceptual site plan for the proposed Madison County Industrial Park in Marshall was performed by Modulus.

Years ago, the Madison County Industrial Park bordered Printpack. Madison County Planning Board Chair Jered Silver said he and other board members thought the existing Madison County Maintenance Facility was already zoned Industrial.

According to Guth, the county projected a budget of more than $1.8 million, of which more than $295,000 was to come from the county.

"Fifty-five thousand dollars of that was going to come out of my department's budget this year," Guth said in the Madison County Board of Commissioners' Feb. 13 meeting. "The remaining amount, $239,550 is what we needed to have the public hearing to discuss for a grant project ordinance.

The new proposed Madison County Industrial Park proposes four buildings on nearly 23 acres at this John Henley Road site in Marshall, which is currently being used by the Madison County Maintenance Facility.

According to Guth, that figure was originally $215,000, but Golden LEAF, and its board and consulting engineer asked the county to include a retaining wall in the project.

The Board of Commissioners planned to hold a public hearing on the added expense in its Feb. 13 meeting but has postponed that hearing to its next meeting, March 12.

"That's what changed our initial budget, but unfortunately, the revised project costs were only in the budget document, and not in the original grant text, which is what we used to do the advertisement for our public hearing," Guth said. "So, the amount was wrong. So, we'll need to reschedule that public hearing for our next meeting in March."

The new proposed Madison County Industrial Park will be positioned on the property currently used for the Madison County Maintenance Facility on John Hensley Road.

The new proposed Madison County Industrial Park proposes four buildings on nearly 23 acres at this John Henley Road site in Marshall, which is currently being used by the Madison County Maintenance Facility.

More: Industrial Park gets rezoned New details about Madison County Industrial Park emerge as project gets rezoned

The county commissioners will hold a public hearing on the economic development project in its March 12 meeting.

Last March, Guth said he felt the project would be a catalyst for job creation and economic investment and would increase economic opportunity in Madison County.

In the commissioners' December meeting, board Vice Chair Michael Garrison commended the county Economic Development Board for its work in the project.

"I'd like to say I commend the Economic Development Board for their initiative and moving forward with the site developments," Garrison said. "Originally, the former Board of Commissioners approved funding to be able to do the site identifications, so we contracted with the company to identify at least eight potential locations for the county to work with investors to develop the economic opportunities for business growth, the first one being this one on Long Branch, which is property owned by the county."

Board of Commissioners Chair Matt Wechtel joined with Garrison in applauding the work of the Economic Development Board.

"I want to commend not only (Guth) but the Economic Development Board for the hours they've put in," Wechtel said. "They've put in a lot of time in getting this to this stage. We thank them and Brad for their work in guiding this through the process."

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Madison Industrial Park to create 140 jobs with wages at/above $44,200