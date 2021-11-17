Madison County judge convicts man accused of sexual assaulting a child

A Missouri man was convicted in a Madison County Court Wednesday of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in an Alton Park.

Keith Hare, 52, of Cool Valley, Mo. was found guilty on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

“While nothing can undo the terrible abuse the victim experienced, at the hands of the defendant, the bravery that she and the other young witnesses displayed on the witness stand, was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Because of their courageous testimony, justice was able to be served in this case.”

Hare faces a sentence of six to 60 years in a state prison on each count. The sentences would run consecutively.