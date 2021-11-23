Madison County judge sends convicted child sex offender to state prison

A Granite City man was sentenced in Madison County Court Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

John Webb, 54, was convicted in August of a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Madison County Judge Ron Slemer sentenced him to 40 years in state prison.

An investigation by Granite City Police and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center determined that Webb had been abusing the child since February of 2019, according to the indictments.

A jury took less than two hours to convict him on August 19 of this year. After the verdict was rendered, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine called the victim “the true hero,” adding that her testimony was key to Webb’s conviction.

“She stood up in court, told the jurors about the terrible things that happened to her, and made sure that justice could be done here,” he said in a statement.

Assistant States Attorneys Alison Foley and Emily Bell prosecuted the case.