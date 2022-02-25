Madison County judge sentences man convicted in ‘execution-style’ triple murder

Brady Witcher, the Alabama man convicted of the “execution-style” murders of three Bethalto residents in 2019, was given two life sentences by a Madison County judge.

On December 19, 2019, authorities found the bodies of Shari Yates, 59; her son A.J. Brooks, 30; and John McMillian, 32, in a home on Mill Street in Bethalto. Witcher was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery by a Madison County jury in January.

The jury deliberated less than an hour before delivering a verdict on January 13.

Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp delivered the sentence Friday.

“The hearing today was truly moving,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Several family members of Shari, AJ, and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption.

“Their extraordinary words moved everyone in the courtroom. They will continue to be in our prayers as they continue to heal.”

Brittany McMillan, 30, also of Birmingham, Alabama, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in December. She had ties to Bethalto before moving to Alabama. She was sentenced to life in prison, the maximum allowable under Illinois law.

Authorities have noted that her last name is spelled differently from that of victim John McMillian.

Investigators alleged that Witcher, 43, was the gunman, that the killings weren’t random since the victims knew the suspects, and that the suspects went to the Yates’ home to get another vehicle to avoid police.

“It was a dark day when he and his co-defendant drove into our community, fleeing crimes in multiple other states, and destroyed so many lives,” Haine said after a jury found Witcher guilty.

Authorities said this followed a violent, multi-state crime spree involving another murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, car-jacking, home invasion and theft.

Witcher and McMillan have been charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes in Jefferson County, Alabama. Hughes’ body was found in a wooded area five days before the Bethalto victims were discovered.

Haine thanked the Hazelwood Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, the Major Case Squad, and Assistant State Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Morgan Hudson for their work in investigating the case.