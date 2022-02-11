Madison County judge's career has been protecting kids

Feb. 11—ANDERSON — For most of his career, Steve Koester in the prosecutor's office and now as judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 2 has handled child abuse and neglect cases.

Koester, 52, was elected as judge of the juvenile court in 2020 and recently completed his first year on the bench.

His office walls on the fourth floor of the Madison County Government Center reflect his interests in space travel, lighthouses and Notre Dame football, and there are coasters of places visited in the past year.

Koester worked 24 years in the Madison County prosecutor's office and seven years as chief deputy. He helped start the Kids Talk child advocacy center.

"I thought I would be a better fit as judge," he said of running for judge. "A lot had to do with the rash of children that had died.

"Dealing with DCS (Department of Child Services) cases in the prosecutor's office, there were some issues going on in juvenile court and CHINS (Children in Need of Services) proceedings."

Changes have been made in how DCS is handling cases because of his involvement in every decision being made by the agency.

Koester said the court has been busy.

"I've always been in the criminal courts," he said. "This court deals with the neglect and abuse cases filed by DCS and juvenile court dealing with delinquency acts."

Koester said there are a lot of DCS cases and he is in court on a daily basis.

"Everything is confidential," he said of the cases filed in the court. "These cases are just as important as criminal cases because you're dealing with the lives of children."

Koester said the biggest shock is how many parents choose drugs over caring for their children.

"That has been a common theme all year," he said. "That's the single biggest issue of abuse and neglect is dealing with drug abuse."

Koester said the criminal charges filed in Madison County are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to abuse and neglect cases.

Story continues

As judge, Koester is taking a hands-on approach to every case filed in the court and makes the final decision.

"I read every separate decision and make sure they are approved by me," he said. "That brings more accountability to the process."

Koester said before making a decision, he makes sure everything is done in reviewing the individual cases.

"Every one is a tough call," he said. "I'm comfortable with the decisions."

Koester said it has been an adjustment to people referring to him as judge, which has also been noticed by his wife of 15 years, Erin.

The couple have five children, but they still call him "Dad" instead of judge.

Koester's dad was a big fan of Notre Dame football and was watching games at the age of 2.

"I can remember the Joe Montana years," he said, laughing.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.