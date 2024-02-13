Madison County lawyer permanently disbarred after 13 complaints, previous violations

Madison County lawyer Angela Joy Hopson, 45, was disbarred permanently on Friday on 13 separate complaints concerning several professional conduct violations.

Hopson was ordered to pay $35,234 to eight individuals in restitution, according to a report from the Supreme Court of Tennessee's Board of Professional Responsibility (BPR).

Per the Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC), Hopson was found guilty of multiple of the following offenses:

failing to prosecute cases diligently

failing to refund unearned fees

failing to appear

failing to communicate with clients

misappropriating client money

misleading clients and failing to notify clients of their case status

charging an unreasonable fee

engaging in unauthorized practice of law while suspended

failing to respond to the Board [of Professional Responsibility]

Licensed in the state to practice law since 2003, Hopson has had a checkered past with RPC violations, resulting in public censures and suspensions from practicing law in 2014, 2018 and 2021 ranging from 30 days to one year.

Hopson routinely disregarded complaints of ethical violations brought before her by the Board. Of the 13 complaints, Hopson was ultimately disbarred permanently for, she failed to respond to 12, according to an Oct. 2 report from the BPR.

By Order of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Hopson was issued a temporary suspension on July 28, 2021 for failing to respond to an unrelated complaint. Per her disbarring, the Board dissolved the prior temporary suspension.

With a BOPR status code of "Disbarred Permanently," Hopson's status as a lawyer is terminated, and she will not have the opportunity to be reinstated after five years like a "Disbarred" coded lawyer would.

She has ninety days to pay the restitution and must comply with the responsibilities of a disbarred attorney under Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 2.

