Madison County man charged with additional sexual assault charges

A 28-year-old Alton man has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Deven Brazier, 28, is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child. In May, the state’s attorney charged him with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of an 11-months old victim.

The new charges announced Friday stem from an investigation by the East Alton Police Department.

All of the charges against Brazier are Class X felonies. If convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against two victims, he will face a sentence of natural life in prison.

Brazier remains in custody at the Madison County jail, where he has been since May.