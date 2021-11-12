Madison County man charged with additional sexual assault charges
A 28-year-old Alton man has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced Friday.
Deven Brazier, 28, is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child. In May, the state’s attorney charged him with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of an 11-months old victim.
The new charges announced Friday stem from an investigation by the East Alton Police Department.
All of the charges against Brazier are Class X felonies. If convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against two victims, he will face a sentence of natural life in prison.
Brazier remains in custody at the Madison County jail, where he has been since May.