Madison County man charged with child sexual exploitation

Oct. 28—A Madison County man was arrested after allegedly being found to possess child pornography.

The Kentucky State Police's (KSP) electronic crime branch arrested Jose Miguel Guerrero after an undercover investigation from the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

According to a release from KSP, the investigation conducted an interview at a Georgetown business on Oct. 27 — where equipment allegedly used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP forensic labs for study.

Guerrero was charged with possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12, a Class C felony.

Guerrero is lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.