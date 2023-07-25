Madison County man charged with first-degree murder in connection with shooting death

An Alton man has been charged in the shooting death of Jacob A. Wall of Wood River.

On Tuesday afternoon, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced Austin L. Mullins, 19, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Wall, 23.

The alleged shooting took place at a home where several individuals were present. Wells said the people at the home were invited guests.

“This was not a random act of violence,” Wells said.

Mullins was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Mullins’s bail at $1 million. He remained in custody at Wood River City Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call at about 4:09 a.m. Monday reporting that a person had been shot to 834 Tennyson St.

The Wood River Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded and began to treat Wall at the scene. Several people were at the single-family residence. Multiple police agencies — including the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto police departments — responded to assist Wood River Police at the scene.

Wall was transported by ambulance to the Wood River Police Department where he was transferred to a helicopter. He was flown to a St. Louis area hospital where he later died.

Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted Wood River police in the investigation.

“I want to thank every department who assisted the Wood River Police Department in this investigation,” Wells said. “The Illinois State Police provided crime-scene services and K-9 assistance, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor sent two investigators to work with the Wood River Police detectives, and Attorney Thomas Haine assigned Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson to review the case as it proceeded.”