Madison County man charged with killing stepbrother, leaving a father 'devastated'

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has filed a murder charge against a man in the death of his stepbrother.

The slaying of 41-year-old Jermaine Brown occurred on the morning of March 14 at the victim’s home on Garnett Ward Road in Hull, the sheriff's office said.

The death appears to have resulted from blunt force to the head and there are signs of strangulation, although the final autopsy report is not yet complete, Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Jimmy Patton said Tuesday.

The suspect, Corey MacKenzie Pattman, 39, remains in jail without bond on the murder and aggravated assault charges.

The suspect had some mental health issues that his parents attempted to deal with in the past, Patton said. However, a motive for the slaying has not been identified, according to Patton.

The victim lived down the street from his parents. The parents often allowed Pattman to stay at their home as he was otherwise homeless for the most part, according to family. On the day of the slaying, Pattman had been staying there, according to the sheriff’s report.

Joe Brown said Wednesday he has been unable to shake the memory of finding his son’s body.

“It’s been on my mind ever since it happened. I feel like it’s my fault because I was trying to help,” he said.

Jermaine Brown was “a good kid. He stayed mostly to himself,” his father said. The victim, who was born in Columbus while his father was stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, had moved with his family to Madison County in 1986 when he was 5.

Jermaine was interested in rap music and had branded himself as “Indigo Brown,” his father said.

But in recent months, Jermaine had been afflicted with a serious illness that caused his feet and hands to swell and peel, appearing as if damaged by boiling water, according to his father. He had been released from a hospital only about two weeks prior to his death.

“He could hardly hold up a cell phone,” his father said about his son's weakened condition.

Story continues

On the day of the slaying, Brown said Pattman was at the house “talking about people trying to kill him and all that nonsense. We let him stay here to keep him from being out in the woods, but every time I turned around, I was having problems with him.”

Brown said he was working at a house next door when his wife called saying Pattman “was acting all crazy" and recommended having him leave the house.

But Pattman called the sheriff’s office.

As a deputy talked to Pattman, the suspect indicated to the deputy that a dead man was in his stepbrother’s house and that his stepbrother had attacked him, according to the report.

Despite Pattman’s claims, Brown said he didn’t believe his son had come to any harm, but he went to check on him as Pattman spoke to the officers.

He found a door locked that Brown said his son never locked.

Unable to get a response by knocks on doors or by phone, Brown said he decided to climb through a window.

That's when he found his son's body, Brown said. “I was devastated. I ran back up the hill to see if they still had him (Pattman) in custody.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Madison County man faces murder charge in slaying of stepbrother