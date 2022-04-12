Madison County man charged with killing family dog, assaulting wife while living in Athens

A Madison County man has been charged with killing his pet dog with his bare hands.

Athens-Clarke police arrested Dylan Blake Staples, 24, of Colbert on a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge along with a simple battery charge that alleges he assaulted his wife.

The alleged crimes occurred in January while the couple was living on Mark Twain Circle in Athens, according to a report released Monday.

The investigating officer reported that he was able to get witness statements that the suspect killed the couple's pet dog by picking it up and ramming its head into a table several times.

The dog was a Blue Lacy breed and about a year old, according to the report.

Crime news: Athens juvenile charged with assault in shooting of girl at Hallmark Mobile Home Park

Shooting: Woman, child wounded when bullets ricocheted during shooting at Athens housing complex

When the officer arrested Staples on the simple battery charge, he asked the suspect about the dog’s death, the report said.

The man told the officer he killed the dog by bashing its head into a table because it would not stop relieving itself in the house.

The man apologized for killing the dog, but the officer reported he signed a warrant charging the man with the felony crime that carries a fine of up to $15,000 and five years in prison.

Staples was placed in jail on April 5 and released on bond four days later.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Madison County man faces felony charge in killing of family dog