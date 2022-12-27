Madison County man found dead outside residence. State police are investigating

A Richmond man was found dead outside a residence in Madison County on Monday, Kentucky State Police said.

Just before 2 p.m., officers from the state police post in Richmond responded to a call a for a possible deceased man, state police said in a release.

On the scene, they found Darryl Jones, 37, dead outside a house near Charlie Abney Road, which is east of Berea near the community of Bighill.

Jones was found in the snow, about 50-75 feet from a trailer home, the Madison County Coroner’s Office told ABC36.

No foul play is suspected and the death is under investigation, state police said. Detective Johnathan Walls is conducting the investigation and an autopsy will be performed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.