Madison County man receives 20 years in 'disturbing' federal child porn case

A Madison County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday in Athens in connection with a child pornography case that the federal judge described as “disturbing on a deep level.”

U.S. District Court Judge Tilman Self III imposed the sentence on Christopher Rodney Snow, 36, of Carlton, who was convicted in a June jury trial of possessing and distributing child sexual material.

Self, who presided over such a jury trial for the first time in 17 years on the bench, recalled having to stop the trial at one point because the images in evidence were so disturbing to jurors.

“The images were worse than I thought they could be,” he said.

In addition to the prison term, Self also imposed $15,000 in restitution for five victims. These victims had been identified through a national database used by the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The children were actual victims in child abuse materials and have representatives who advocate for restitution on their behalf.

Snow was represented by attorney Catherine Williams, who argued that the government’s sentencing guidelines in such cases are flawed. In the case, Snow faced a possible sentence of 235 to 293 months in prison.

Prosecutors also showed that Snow, even after his arrest in 2018, continued to distribute the materials on an app in 2022 while awaiting trial. And prior to a hearing in June before his trial, he cut off an ankle monitor and had to be arrested again, according to the report.

During the plea, Snow declined an opportunity offered by the judge to comment on the case.

U.S. Attorney Peter Leary issued a statement after the plea from his Middle District office in Macon.

“Individuals participating in any part of the appalling online world of sexually abusing children – its creation, distribution and possession – will be held to account for these crimes which profoundly harm kids,” he said.

The case against Snow began in 2018 when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation received a tip that a Facebook user was distributing child porn through Facebook Messenger, according to prosecutors. Agents said the user of the account was traced to a home in Carlton.

A search warrant was issued for Snow’s home and several electronic devices were seized that Snow kept in a padlocked room, agents said. The report notes that the 45 pictures and 17 videos found on the devices contained images of children under the age of 12.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Madison County man sentenced in 'disturbing' child porn case