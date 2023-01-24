Madison County man sentenced to 180 months for armed methamphetamine trafficking

Jan. 24—A Richmond man, Jacob Tyler Hensley, 28, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Hensley's plea agreement, on Sept. 17, 2020, law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Hensley's residence and recovered approximately 705 grams of methamphetamine that he admitted he intended to distribute to others.

The search of Hensley's residence also uncovered a safe containing $8,008 in cash and a total of 16 firearms. Hensley also admitted that he possessed a firearm for protection of his drugs and drug proceeds.

Hensley pleaded guilty in October 2022.

Under federal law, Hensley must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Sheriff Mike Coyle, Madison County Sheriff's Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, Madison County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, and Madison County Sheriff's Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kiebler.