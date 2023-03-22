Madison County man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

An Alton man was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child and recording video of the crime.

Ryan M. Nation, 39, received the sentence for convictions on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of child pornography.

According to a release from the Madison County State’s Attorneys office, Nation pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing sexual acts with a child on March 15, 2022 and using a phone to make a recording of the assault.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement and use any available resources to investigate and prosecute those who prey on children,” Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said. “I commend the diligent work of law enforcement and the prosecution team in our Children’s Justice Division, who worked hard to ensure this offender will no longer be a threat to our children and our community.”

According to The Alton Telegraph, Nation has a prior conviction for attempted criminal sex conduct with a minor out of Buefort County, South Carolina, in 2001.

Per the release, the investigation began with a cybertip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service Task Force. Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center for their work on the case.

The sentence consists of a 36-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault and a 9-year term for child pornography. These sentences must be served back-to-back, and Nation will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence for the assault count, according to the release.