Madison County molest suspect, reportedly, tried to influence alleged victim's testimony

Sep. 12—ANDERSON — Bond has been revoked for an Indianapolis man accused of child molesting after, reportedly, he violated a no-contact order and tried to influence the testimony of an alleged victim.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley on Monday sustained a motion by the county prosecutor's office to revoke Kyle Alan Buis' bond, which had been set at $100,000 full cash.

"There is a no-contact order in place between the defendant and the alleged victim," the motion reads. "The State by clear and convincing evidence established that the defendant contacted the alleged victim in this case via phone calls, letters and texts."

The motion states that Buis told the alleged victim to tell authorities that they'd had no inappropriate contact.

"Within these improper contacts, he is attempting to influence her testimony so that she will provide testimony advantageous to him," the motion concluded.

Buis, 34, was arrested in July on suspicion of involvement in incidents with two girls, one 13 years old and the other 14 years old, on New Year's Eve.

If convicted, he faces a possible sentence of 10 to 52 years in prison.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in a screenshot message to the mother of one of the girls, Buis alleged he woke up on New Year's Day to the two girls performing sex acts on him.

The mother told police that Buis apologized and admitted to having sex with the two girls.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the younger girl said she loved Buis, according to the affidavit.

When contacted by an Anderson investigator at the Howard County jail, where he was being detained on an unrelated crime, Buis declined to be interviewed without an attorney, the affidavit relates.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.