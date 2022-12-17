Madison County Sheriff's deputy charged in alleged domestic violence incident

Dec. 17—Blake Vickers

A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office is on administrative leave after she was charged with assault from an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to court records, Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Jennifer Kermeen was arrested earlier this month after the alleged victim filed a complaint with the Kentucky State Police.

Arrest citations indicate the alleged assault occurred on Nov. 30 after the male victim got into a verbal argument with Kermeen.

The alleged victim told troopers Kermeen had gotten angry after he went through her phone, according to court documents.

Kermeen then allegedly told the man to get out of her house, in which he refused and responded by saying he was "not going to sleep on a friend's couch."

Citations indicate the man then allegedly went to the guest bedroom of the residence. The deputy allegedly followed the man into the room, and again, requested he leave.

In his complaint to KSP, the male victim alleged Kermeen then struck him multiple times while screaming for him to get out of the house.

An arrest citation states the victim then locked himself in the bathroom, but Kermeen was able to gain entry and strike him once more, while still demanding he leave.

The victim allegedly told state troopers he told Kermeen, once again, he would not leave and the deputy struck him in the face near his eyes.

Several days later, on Dec. 5, 2022, the victim filed a complaint against Kermeen at Kentucky State Police Post 7. Court records indicate a protective order was also filed against Kermeen by the victim.

Kermeen was arrested for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) on Dec. 12, 2022. She posted a $500 bail on the same day and was released.

The victim allegedly sustained a black eye as a result of the confrontation and photos were taken by KSP and logged as evidence.

A statement from the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed Kermeen has been put on administrative leave.

"On Monday, Dec. 12, Deputy Kermeen was served a criminal complaint by our office. The case is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police," said Deputy Michael Stotts, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "We can't release any information when it comes to internal investigations, but we'll respond accordingly once the case is completed per the Madison County Sheriff's Office's internal policies."

Kermeen's arraignment in Madison County District Court is set for Jan. 18 with Judge Kathy R. Mangeot presiding over the case.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.