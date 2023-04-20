Madison County Sheriff's Office make arrests after interstate chase involving a minor

Apr. 20—Sierra Marling

On April 19, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Lexington Metro Police Department collaborated to resolve a chase on Interstate 75 South that led to multiple charges for both an adult and minor offender from Ohio.

The sheriff's office reportedly received a call around 7:30 a.m. for assistance from Lexington Metro Police regarding a possible stolen vehicle on I-75 South that was operated by a missing juvenile. Local deputies were also advised the juvenile may have been in possession of a stolen shotgun.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office page, Lexington Metro Police told the sheriff's office the vehicle had been tracked using Onstar and the last known location was the 99-mile marker southbound. Afterward, a Madison County Sheriff's deputy waited at the Exit 90 southbound ramp and observed a marked Lexington Metro unit pass him with the suspect vehicle directly in front.

According to the sheriff's office, Sergeant Josh Petry caught up to the units near the 86-mile marker southbound, and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of the 85-mile marker southbound.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported that the juvenile operator failed to yield to emergency equipment and sped up. Law enforcement officials said the suspect vehicle then refused to stop in their attempt to evade, drove into the right-side emergency lane, passed several vehicles, and nearly struck several construction barrels as it fled.

Onstar was able to stop the vehicle safely, without collision or injury just south of the 80-mile marker by using the deceleration function to remotely shut the vehicle down.

The juvenile operator and the adult male passenger — identified as Christopher Michael Farroni-Tubberville of Mentor, Ohio — were placed under arrest.

The Facebook post said a Remington 12-gauge shotgun — which was confirmed as stolen — was found in the vehicle.

The juvenile operator, who was not named in the release, was charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (Police Officer), speeding 26mph>, reckless driving, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm), and no operator/moped license.

Farroni-Tubberville was charged with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.