Madison County teen dies after stolen car crashes into tree, police say

A 15-year-old from Alton died from injuries he sustained when a stolen car crashed in Alton early Saturday, police said.

The Alton Police Department did not release the victim’s name because of his age.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said the police department would release information about the crash.

Police received several 911 calls at 3:43 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Belle Street, according to a news release.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to a local hospital,” the release stated. “He was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

Police officers and Alton firefighters found the four-door, Kia sedan in a wooded area where it hit a tree. The car had been traveling north on Belle Street.

“No matter the circumstances, losing a child is tragic. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the juvenile,” the news release stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department and the coroner’s office, police said.