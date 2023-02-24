Madison County teen pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed couple and their son

A Madison County teenager pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated DUI for causing a triple-fatal crash in 2021 and he was given a 17-year prison sentence.

Blake A. Jones, 19, of Worden pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

John A. Cafazza, 55, his wife, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and their youngest son, Dominic Cafazza, 12, all of Bethalto, were killed in the crash on Aug. 13, 2021, at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road in Foster Township.

The Cafazza family was in a BMW 595I that was struck by a 2003 GMC Sierra that went through a stop sign in the intersection and was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” authorities said shortly after the crash.

The three surviving Cafazza sons released a victim-impact statement to the court.

“We pray that as we turn the page on this process, and begin the next chapter of our lives without them, we are able to find some peace knowing that Mr. Jones has begun serving his sentence for the devastation he has caused our family,” the surviving sons stated.

Haine praised the “resolve” of the surviving sons.

“John and Melissa Cafazza epitomized what it means to be loving parents,” Haine said in a statement. “Their son Dominic died so young but left a legacy of joy and friendship to all. There remains much healing ahead for the Cafazza family, especially the couple’s three surviving sons – whose resolve and strength of character have been particularly remarkable through this process – but we hope this guilty conviction and sentence assist that healing process.”

Judge Ron Slemer ordered Jones to be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

The cases of two co-defendants remain pending. David P. Thomae, 56, of Godfrey, and Brandon M. McKinnon, 24, of Jerseyville both are charged with permitting a violation of the Liquor Control Act, resulting in death, according to the news release.

“First and foremost, our prayers and concerns remain with the Cafazza family,” Haine said. “Drinking and driving destroys lives and wrecks futures. Here, a young man’s reckless choices and blatant disregard for others took three beloved lives at once, and he now faces many years in prison. There are no winners in these types of cases. Nothing can bring the dead back or undo such terrible choices.”