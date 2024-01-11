Madison County woman left drugs within child’s reach. Now she’s charged in her death

A Madison County woman has been charged with felony child endangerment in connection with the fentanyl overdose of her child.

Hanna N. Forgy, 25, of Alton has been charged with endangering the life or health of a child, a class 3 felony, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office announced Thursday.

The charge alleges that on July 12, 2023, Forgy left “a substance containing fentanyl” where she knew her 16- month-old child could access it. The child died due to fentanyl intoxication, according to the charges.

Rescue personnel in Wood River responded July 12 to Forgy’s former residence in the 500 block of North Wood River Avenue for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, a release from Haine’s office stated.

The Wood River Police Department initiated an investigation, in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force, which consists of investigators and experts from multiple agencies.

“Any death of a child is beyond tragic,” Haine said. “I commend the Wood River Police Department, the members of the Task Force, and Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley for their diligent work.”

Foley is the chief of the Child Justice Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office.