Madison couple arrested for September robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison couple was arrested Thursday for robbing a woman on North Dupont Avenue back in September.

Metro police said the robbery happened on Friday, Sept. 22.

On that day, police said 32-year-old James Earl Sharp Jr. went into the Thortons gas station on Myatt Drive at around 6:30 p.m. and tried to get money from the ATM using his bank card, but cash did no dispense. As Sharp walked around the store, the victim approached the ATM and successfully withdrew cash.

Sharp allegedly accused the victim of stealing his money, which she denied. Sharp then left the store and quickly returned with Brittany Edwards, 34, and they both began yelling at the victim, according to investigators.

Police said the victim left the store and drove to North Dupont Avenue with Sharp and Edwards following her in an older white sedan. The couple cut in front of the victim’s vehicle, got out, and approached the victim, with Edwards hitting her with a squeegee and Sharp grabbing her purse.

According to officials, the couple drove away in the white sedan, the victim’s emptied purse was thrown out of the car’s window. The victim’s wallet, which had cash and bank cards, was taken.

Sharp and Edwards were arrested on Lanier Driver Thursday, Nov. 9 and charged with one count of robbery. Sharp is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond and Edwards is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

